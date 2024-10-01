We’ve now got an insight into the rewards, too, which will be covered below.

Below, we will go over when the event begins and how to redeem the rewards are ready when Black Ops 6 is released.

When does the CoD BO6 Monster event begin?

The good news is that it has already began. It started on September 1st 2024.

The event will run until the end of this year, finishing on 31st December. This means players can start collecting rewards before the game releases.

Anyone who is a big fan of Monster Energy can begin collecting points already, so when the game finally releases in late October, players will already have a cache of rewards built up to enjoy.

This should offer an advantage for anyone jumping in on that first weekend.

How to redeem CoD BO6 Monster rewards

Activision/Monster

To redeem your rewards, you need first to purchase a can of Monster Energy and then follow the steps below:

Create an account on callofduty.monsterenergy.com and log in.

From here, you can upload your receipts

Your receipts will be verified, offering you codes to redeem

Now go to callofduty.com/redeem and login with the Activision account that will be logged into Black Ops 6

From here you can redeem the codes and enjoy your rewards in-game

Keep reading for all the rewards that can be earned by buying cans of Monster:

Reward 1: Weapon Blueprint +15 minutes 2XP

Rewards 2: Operator Skin +15 minutes 2XP

Rewards 3: Weapon Vinyl +15 minutes 2XP

Rewards 4: Operator Skin +15 minutes 2XP

Rewards 5: Weapon Vinyl +15 minutes 2XP

Rewards 6: Operator Skin +15 minutes 2XP

Rewards 7+: 15 Minutes 2XP

