CoD BO6 Monster Energy collab confirmed: What to expect
Some Monster rewards.
Few relationships in gaming are as iconic at this point as Call of Duty and Monster; with the collaboration extending to the upcoming Black Ops 6, we’ll explore what this means for players.
This means that once again, whenever you nip into your local shop for a can of Monster, particular cans will be adorned with Black Ops 6 branding.
We’ve now got an insight into the rewards, too, which will be covered below.
Below, we will go over when the event begins and how to redeem the rewards are ready when Black Ops 6 is released.
When does the CoD BO6 Monster event begin?
The good news is that it has already began. It started on September 1st 2024.
More like this
The event will run until the end of this year, finishing on 31st December. This means players can start collecting rewards before the game releases.
Anyone who is a big fan of Monster Energy can begin collecting points already, so when the game finally releases in late October, players will already have a cache of rewards built up to enjoy.
This should offer an advantage for anyone jumping in on that first weekend.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to redeem CoD BO6 Monster rewards
To redeem your rewards, you need first to purchase a can of Monster Energy and then follow the steps below:
- Create an account on callofduty.monsterenergy.com and log in.
- From here, you can upload your receipts
- Your receipts will be verified, offering you codes to redeem
- Now go to callofduty.com/redeem and login with the Activision account that will be logged into Black Ops 6
- From here you can redeem the codes and enjoy your rewards in-game
Keep reading for all the rewards that can be earned by buying cans of Monster:
- Reward 1: Weapon Blueprint +15 minutes 2XP
- Rewards 2: Operator Skin +15 minutes 2XP
- Rewards 3: Weapon Vinyl +15 minutes 2XP
- Rewards 4: Operator Skin +15 minutes 2XP
- Rewards 5: Weapon Vinyl +15 minutes 2XP
- Rewards 6: Operator Skin +15 minutes 2XP
- Rewards 7+: 15 Minutes 2XP
Are you the ultimate operator? Try our Call of Duty quiz to find out!
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.