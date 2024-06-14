Excitement has certainly mounted since Black Ops 6’s spectacular showing at the Xbox Showcase in June, where we got to see a proper dedicated deep dive into the setting and additions made to the gameplay.

We thought the introduction of the tac-stance to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was a bold move, but CoD: BO6 seems to be taking it to the next level.

But we won’t keep torturing you with all this juicy Black Ops 6 gossip, as it will only make the wait for the beta all the more painful. Read on!

When is the CoD Black Ops 6 beta? Our speculation

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Activision

We reckon that the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta will launch in late September 2024.

This is because the multiplayer betas for other CoD games have typically come about a month before the release date.

As CoD: BO6 is set for release on 25th October 2024, that would see a potential release sometime around the end of September, if the pattern continues.

There is no official announcement as of yet, and there probably won’t be any for some time, but we will update you as soon as we have any concrete evidence pointing to a solid date.

How to get CoD Black Ops 6 beta

Call of Duty. Activision

To get the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta, you need to pre-order any version of CoD: BO6 for early access or join the open beta later.

You can check out all the different editions available for purchase on our CoD: BO6 pre-order page, where you should be able to hopefully save a few pennies too.

If you pre-order a digital version of the game, the beta will be available to launch on Battle.net, whereas if you have opted for a physical copy, you will be sent an email with a beta code to enter - meaning that no one should miss out on any of the pre-release action.

Otherwise, you can wait it out and just join the open beta for free a little while after the closed beta.

