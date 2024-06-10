We’re left to take on the organisation alongside some familiar faces including the returning Frank Woods, who has been shifted into a new role with the CIA after a life-altering injury.

It comes as no surprise that there are multiple editions of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for us to buy and pre-order, but with so many options available, where do we begin?

We have a breakdown of what is included in both versions below, so read on to find out more.

What is the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 pre-order price?

There are multiple different versions of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 that are currently available to pre-order. As you would expect, these different versions range from £57.99 up to £99.99.

Stores such as GAME and Amazon already have pages online where the game can be pre-ordered physically. Currently, Amazon is proving the cheapest choice for a physical edition of the game.

Meanwhile, digital storefronts for PlayStation and Xbox are also ready to go.

PC gamers are spoilt for choice, too, with multiple options in front of them, as the game can be pre-ordered at Battle.net, Steam and the Microsoft Store.

With so many versions and bonuses available, we’ve dug into the nitty gritty to put all the myriad choices in front of you. Read on for more information below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 versions explained - All editions and pre-order bonuses

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is going to be available on both current and last-generation consoles, as well as PC. If you are a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass, you’ll also be able to play Black Ops 6 on the day of launch.

There are two different editions that are now available to pre-order, so read on for the full breakdown of each, including price and bonus features.

Cross-Gen/Standard

This is the basic version of Black Ops 6 that costs £69.99 and includes the standard version of the game for current and last-generation consoles - meaning it’ll run on both the PS5 and PS4, for example.

On top of the game, the edition also comes with early access to the open beta and an operator pack for Frank Woods, one of the game’s main characters, which comes with various skins including a zombified version of him.

You can pre-order this edition for PlayStation, Xbox and Steam via their respective digital storefronts.

Alternatively, if you prefer a physical version of the game, GAME has a pre-order available that also comes with a glossy steelbook case. Amazon is also selling the game for the slightly cheaper price of £57.99, although this does not include the steelbook.

It is worth noting that if you are an Xbox or Microsoft PC owner who subscribes to Xbox Game Pass, then you will have access to this edition from launch day, which essentially makes it free at the point of download.

Vault Edition

For the more hardcore of Call of Duty fans, Vault Edition is the premium option available.

Aside from everything included in the Cross-Gen/Standard version, Vault also includes the Hunters vs Hunted Operator Pack. This bundle gives players access to a variety of operator skins for the likes of Park and Adler, as well as a Zombified Brutus and Klaus.

Also included is the Mastercraft Weapon Collection, which essentially provides cosmetic blueprints for weapons like the Combat Knife and the AMES 85 assault rifle.

You’ll also get a GobbleGum Pack to use in Zombies mode. The power-ups have not been available since Black Ops 3, but you’ll get 12 of them in the Vault Edition.

The Season 1 BlackCell is another bonus to this edition, which comes with the following:

Full battle pass with over 100 rewards including weapons and operator skins

1000 CoD points

20 Battle Pass Tier Skips

BlackCell variants of operator skins, weapons and blueprints

As you would expect with a jam-packed edition of the game, Vault comes at the higher cost of £99.99, and can only be pre-ordered, as it stands, from the digital storefronts listed above.

For more on the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, why not check out our breakdown of the game now.

