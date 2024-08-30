The Black Ops 6 beta contains a small slice of what Treyarch has in store when the full build of the game launches on 25th October 2024, including some familiar modes and brand new additions.

As attention moves towards launch, keep on reading to find a list of all the game modes available across both beta weekends and which ones will feature at launch.

CoD BO6 modes: All confirmed game modes explained

Below is a list of all the confirmed game modes appearing in Black Ops 6 multiplayer:

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Hardpoint

Kill Order

Face Off

Face Off Kill Order

Gunfight

The initial list of modes may seem small for players expecting plenty of choice, but these seven modes are the only ones confirmed by Treyarch so far.

All of them are also available to play during both beta weekends beginning on 30th August 2024 and 6th September 2024.

What's the difference between Team Deathmatch and Hardpoint? Let's take a look at what each of the seven modes has to offer.

Team Deathmatch

Team Deathmatch (TDM) is a straightforward game mode familiar to newcomers and seasoned Call of Duty veterans.

Players earn points by scoring kills on the other team. The team that reaches the score limit or has the highest amount when the clock hits zero is declared the winner.

CoD Black Ops 6.

Domination

Domination sees players battle it out to control three objective zones located at opposite ends and the centre of the maps.

Similar to TDM, the team that manages to reach the score limit or have the highest amount of points when the timer runs out wins.

Hardpoint

A staple of competitive Call of Duty, Hardpoint involves players earning points for their team by controlling a single objective that moves around the map to a set rotation.

The first team to reach 250 points achieves victory.

Kill Order

Brand new for Black Ops 6 is Kill Order. Each team is tasked with protecting a high-value target (HVT) while having to eliminate the HVT belonging to the enemy team.

Eliminating the HVT earns a bonus score on top of earning points by scoring kills. The first team to reach 125 points is the winner.

CoD Black Ops 6. Activision

Face Off

Face Off follows the rules of the other game modes with Scorestreaks switched off.

Without any advantages a Scorestreak provides, players must rely on their gun skill in order to secure the win.

Gunfight

Gunfight pits two teams of two against each other using a random loadout. The team that eliminates the opposition or captures the overtime flag wins the round.

The first squad to win six rounds takes home the victory.

