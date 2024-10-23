Season 1 is bound to introduce plenty of new content to coincide with the game's integration into Warzone and while little is known about what Treyarch has in store, the rumoured start date for season 1 has already appeared.

Here, find all the latest news and rumours surrounding season 1 of Black Ops 6, along with what to expect from the first major update.

The rumoured release date for Black Ops 6 season 1 is 14th November 2024. That's when we'd expect Warzone crossover content to kick off!

Despite Activision remaining tight-lipped on when the first season will begin, a promotion with American pizza chain Little Caesar's revealed the start date as part of its frequently asked questions.

The Call of Duty publisher hasn't officially confirmed the season 1 start date yet so take this information with a pinch of salt for the time being.

Previous Call of Duty seasons have started on a Wednesday. If the Black Ops 6 season 1 release date is accurate, it signals a slight change in the update schedule that's been set in stone for the past year.

When the start date is confirmed, we'll be sure to update the page with all the intel.

RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look. Curfew, an intense new thriller from Paramount+, is streaming now andhas an exclusive first look. Sarah Parish, Mandip Gill and Alexandra Burke star in the gripping drama – and for a limited time, you can watch episode 1 on our website. Watch the first episode of Curfew on RadioTimes.com Paramount+

What do we know about CoD Black Ops 6 season 1?

So far, we know that season 1 of Black Ops 6 will feature standard and BlackCell versions of the battle pass.

If season 1 sticks to the formula of previous Call of Duty seasons, the battle pass will feature everything ranging from new weaponry to skins for your favourite Operators.

The BlackCell version is likely to feature exclusive variations of the content available in the battle pass along with a price tag of £25.99/$29.99.

With a few weeks until season 1 is rumoured to launch, there's plenty of time for Treyarch to unveil its first batch of post-launch content. As soon as it appears, we'll include all the information here.

We'd assume that season 1 of Black Ops 6 will bring with it lots of new content for Warzone, effectively tying the two games together.

Before season 1 gets under way, the developer has already confirmed the iconic Nuketown map is returning on 1st November 2024 giving players a small injection of fresh content before the next batch arrives.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.