One Easter egg in particular that can prove tricky to solve is the maths puzzle that requires players to solve an equation.

So, how easy is it to solve the Terminus maths puzzle? Keep on reading to find out what the numbers mean, along with the rewards up for grabs.

CoD BO6 Terminus code: How to solve the maths puzzle explained

The first step requires players to activate the AMP Generators which are displayed on the minimap as bright orange boxes.

A short timer will activate along with the task of protecting it from being destroyed. Keep it safe and wait for it to switch on.

There are three AMP Generators to activate, each with a cost of 500 Essence. Each one is very easy to find.

Step two requires players to purchase the Dead Wire Ammo Mod. This is essential for the next part which involves some electrical trickery while ascending using the lift.

CoD Black Ops 6

Using the weapon equipped with Dead Wire, shoot the electrical boxes in the hidden office, on the wall, and behind the Pack-a-Punch machine.

Once off the lift, there are two more electrical boxes to shoot. One is on the wall in the Juggernog room while the other is on the outside wall. Shoot them both to complete the circuit and open the double doors where the maths equation is.

Inside the room is a Zombie stuck underneath a falling cabinet. Eliminate it to earn the EMF Fob. With the Fob in hand, head to the Sea Tower and interact with the briefcase near the Elemental Pop Perk-a-Cola.

Inside is the Multiphasic Resonator. Pick it up and head back to the equation room. Players will notice the device is still inactive.

The next step involves activating three laptops at the following locations:

Communications next to the railings.

Storage Area near Quick Revive.

Docks next to the stairs underneath the Sea Tower.

Each computer displays a different symbol which represents a number. The equations remain the same for each Terminus match but players will receive different numbers to solve the puzzle.

In our case, X is 21 , Y is 10 and Z is 11.

The first equation

The first equation is 2x+11.

Multiply the X value by two, which in our case would be 2x21. That equals 42.

Then add 11 to that value to total 53, which is the first number of the code.

CoD Black Ops 6.

The second equation

The second equation is (2Z+Y) -5.

Multiply the Z value by two, which totals 22, then add the Y value, which is 10 in our case. This equals 32.

32 becomes the second number of the code.

The third equation

The third and final equation of the Terminus maths puzzle is |(Y+Z) -X|.

Add the Y and Z values together. In our case, this is 21.

Subtract the X value, which is 21 in our case, to total zero.

If you receive a negative number as the answer, make it positive to make it the final number of the code. The "|" symbol represents absolute value, which means the numbers can only be positive.

Once done, input the code into the machine and Peck will come across the radio. While that's happening, the coordinates of another location will appear. This is the next step in building the DRI-11 Beamsmasher Wonder Weapon quest.

