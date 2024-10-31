Whether it's a weapon that stuns nearby threats or a pistol firing lethal rays, there's something that's guaranteed to get you to the high rounds.

But what are the Black Ops 6 Wonder Weapons and how can you get them? Keep reading for all the intel.

CoD BO6 Zombies Wonder Weapons: Full list and how to get them all

Obtaining some of the Wonder Weapons in Black Ops 6 Zombies is much easier than others that feature across Terminus and Liberty Falls.

The Ray Gun

CoD Black Ops 6.

There are three ways to earn the Ray Gun in Zombies.

The first is by spending 950 Essence at the Mystery Box. You'll need an element of luck as the weapons dished out are completely random.

Method two requires you to obtain Loot Keys from Elite Enemies. After eliminating them, they will drop the key which can be used in the Armoury on Terminus or at the Vault in Liberty Falls to open up the Safe Deposit Boxes inside.

The third and final method requires you to use some of the GobbleGums on offer. The Immolation Liquidation gum triggers a Fire Sale, reducing the cost of the Mystery Box to ten Essence.

Respin Cycle gives you a second chance in the box with a free respin while the Wonderbar! GobbleGum guarantees a Wonder Weapon appears in the next spin. A bit of luck is still required, though.

The Jet Gun

TehCoD Black Ops 6Like the Ray Gun, there are a couple of ways to earn the Jet Gun, otherwise known as the Thrustodyne M23.

You can get lucky in the Mystery Box or you can craft it by collecting the following items and these tasks:

The Water Valve (Outside of Lilly's Flowerpot shop)

Fill the water pressure (Inside the Bowling Alley)

The Handbrake (Eliminate the Groundskeeper at the Graveyard, pick up the Toolshed Key and open the shed, D4 on the Tac Map)

The Electrical Wires (Craft at a workbench or earned by eliminating a Mangler)

Head to the nearest workbench, combine the three parts and there you have it, a fully-functioning jet gun perfect for slaying Zombies.

The Beamsmasher

CoD Black Ops 6

Like the jet gun, there's a couple of ways you can get your hands on the Beamsmasher in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Method one involves the Mystery Box once again. Spend the points and hope that the weapon that appears is this lethal Wonder Weapon.

The second way involves a range of elaborate steps involving orbs, shooting electrical boxes and more. Thankfully, CoD Zombies expert MrDalekJD is here to help.

Check out his helpful video below for all the steps:

