The second season of post-launch content is expected to follow a similar formula, with new weapons, maps, game modes and more for players to sink their teeth into.

But when is season 2 of Black Ops 6 releasing? Keep on reading for all the latest intel on the next content drop.

Black Ops 6. Activision

Black Ops 6 season 2 will begin on 28th January 2025.

Despite Treyarch or Activision remaining tight-lipped on the next season, the battle pass timer expires on this particular date.

Based on previous Call of Duty updates, the day of the battle pass timer ending is when a brand-new season gets underway.

As always, there are chances of a delay. If the late January release changes, we'll update the page with the latest intel.

What to expect from CoD BO6 Season 2

The second seasonal update for Black Ops 6 and Warzone will follow a similar formula to the first.

Expect a handful of new weaponry, new multiplayer maps to master, another battle pass to complete and much more content designed to inject a breath of fresh air into all modes.

Treyarch hasn't shared any details on what season 2 has in store yet but we can expect a roadmap showcasing all the intel to appear a few days before the update starts rolling out.

When the roadmap appears, we'll be sure to break down all of the new content and see how it will change the game for better or worse.

