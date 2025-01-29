A new map means a new Wonder Weapon for players to obtain, and the latest addition to the ever-expanding arsenal is one that's perfect for taking care of the opposition.

Here, find everything there is to know about how to get the Staff of Ice Wonder Weapon in Black Ops 6 Zombies along with some handy tips and tricks on how to craft it as quickly as possible. You can watch the video above or read the article below.

How to craft Staff of Ice in CoD BO6 explained

Before the crafting process begins, the first step to building the Staff of Ice involves opening the Door to Nowhere.

To do this, open all of the doors that lead to the Subterranean Temple and interact with the stone platform.

A beam of light will destroy the wall and open up a portal allowing players to enter the Dark Aether nexus.

The Monocle

Next, reach round eight to trigger a Shock Mimic spawn. After defeating the zombie, it will drop a Monocle.

CoD BO6.

The symbols

With the Monocle in your possession, head to the Tombs and shoot the purple Dark Aether lamps to reveal symbols that resemble Roman numerals on the wall.

CoD BO6.

Shoot the symbols in numerical order to draw lines across the image and summon a lockdown where glowing purple zombies will appear.

We highly recommend having at least one Pack-a-Punched weapon, as the sheer number of undead opposition that appear in the small areas can be overwhelming.

Survive the waves and pick up the Staff. Once done, head to the Catacombs and repeat the symbol-matching process and eliminate the zombies that appear from the purple portals.

CoD BO6.

Afterwards, the Head Piece will appear in front of the wall. Pick it up and stash it away in your inventory.

Crafting the staff

With all three pieces of the Staff of Ice collected, return to the Dark Aether nexus to assemble the Wonder Weapon.

At the very top of the nexus is a stone platform. Place the parts in the centre of the platform to trigger another lockdown.

During this time, a huge amount of enemies will aim to prevent the Staff of Ice from being assembled. Make sure you've got plenty of ammunition and utility to keep them away from the staff during the building process.

CoD BO6.

If the orange bar on the left of the screen resets, the process starts all over again.

Once the process is completed, return to the platform and pick up the newly crafted Staff of Ice that's perfect for stopping the enemy in its tracks.

How to upgrade Staff of Ice in CoD BO6

Fancy even more power from the Staff of Ice? You can upgrade it to pack even more of a punch, but, as with all things in Black Ops 6 Zombies, the process isn't straightforward.

CoD BO6.

The Dark Aether lamps

The first part of the upgrade process involves firing the Staff of Ice at the Dark Aether lamps that hang from various locations.

Hit three of them within a 10-second window. Successful hits are highlighted by a voice note from Archibald.

It took us several attempts to hit the three lamps in the right time. We recommend lining them up in the Catacombs, the Ossuary, and the Subterranean Temple.

The rock symbols

Next, head back into the Dark Aether nexus where you'll need to hit three floating rocks with the Staff of Ice to reveal more symbols.

CoD BO6.

The rocks in question have a dark blue tinge around them. Hit them to see the symbols on each one.

Once all the symbols are revealed, one of the portals returning to the Tomb will be sealed off.

Head back to the main map and find the door displaying eight symbols.

CoD BO6.

Using the Staff of Ice, shoot the symbols matching the rocks to reopen the portal.

If done incorrectly, you'll enter the portal and fall to an early death, so it's essential the symbols you hit are correct.

The orb

After hitting the correct symbols, you'll arrive in the Dark Aether nexus on an elevated platform with a purple orb nearby.

CoD BO6.

Once activated, jump off the platform and follow it around the Dark Aether nexus. Several zombies will spawn, but it's important you don't stray too far as the eliminated zombies will charge the orb.

When the orb reaches the Pack-a-Punch machine, an Amalgam will spawn. Ignore it and keep moving towards the orb.

CoD BO6.

The orb will lead you back to the platform where the Staff of Ice was crafted. A white screen will appear for a few seconds before the orb appears in the centre of the platform.

Interact with it to obtain the upgraded Staff of Ice, known as Ull's Arrow.

Read more on CoD BO6:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.