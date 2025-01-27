It looks to be a cursed subterranean lair in the vein of Tomb Raider and Indiana Jones, which is fine by us. But what perks can we expect? Are there any new weapons, or enemies to face?

We'll share all we know right here.

The Tomb map will release at exactly the same time as the rest of the CoD BO6 Season 2 update.

That will be Tuesday 28th January 2025, so we're only one day away!

In the UK, it will release at 5pm GMT.

There are plenty more goodies in this season, not just a new Zombies map. You can read more about them now.

What to expect from The Tomb Zombies map in CoD BO6

The map is, as the name suggests, an old crypt and its surrounding area. We'll be following Weaver and company once again in an event that takes place just after Citadelle des Morts (the Zombies map from last season).

As well as a new area to explore, we can also expect a new enemy called Shock Mimic. As the name suggests, it'll be disguising itself as collectables, so be careful!

The new main weapon is Staff of Ice, and the new support weapon is War Machine (which isn't Iron Man-related, we're afraid).

You can also be sure to expect new perks and GobbleGums, so there's plenty to look forward to.

We'll see you in The Tomb!

