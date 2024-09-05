The Hollywood Reporter originally reported in 2021 that Netflix was ordering a Tomb Raider series in an “anime style” alongside a Skull Island anime series. However, unlike the ongoing series of films starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, this anime series would be independent of that and would instead follow the 2013-2018 Tomb Raider trilogy of games from Square Enix.

But when can we expect to follow Lara into the depths of forgotten tombs? Read on to learn everything you need about Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft release date, cast, and latest news.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

The animated series will air worldwide on Netflix on Thursday October 10 2024.

It has been confirmed by Tasha Huo, the showrunner of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, stated on The Act Two podcast that the first season will be 8 episodes long, at 22 minutes each.

Variety reported in 2021 that the series was sold to Netflix with “a two-season order”, signifying that a second season – episode length and number has not been confirmed – as near guaranteed.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft story

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Set right after Square Enix’s Tomb Raider Survivor trilogy of games, Lara is described by Netflix as having abandoned her friends to "embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures". However, these solo trips are quickly brought to an end after a powerful Chinese artefact is stolen from her home, the Croft Manor.

What’s worse, the thief seemingly has a personal connection. Considering that there’s three whole games setting the scene for this new animated series, this connection could be a number of characters from the series.

With a dangerous journey ahead of her, Lara must once more set out on a mission to get the artefact stolen from her back. This time, however? She won’t be alone.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft cast

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Hayley Atwell of Agent Carter and Captain America fame stars as the titular Lara Croft.

Atwell is joined by Allen Maldonado (Black-ish, Heels) as Zip, a character who appears in both the original and legend timelines of the game series and usually provides Lara with all the tech support she needs.

Last but not least is Earl Baylon, who will be reprising his role as Jonah Maiava, who appeared consistently throughout Square Enix’s Tomb Raider trilogy.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft trailer

Below you can watch the official teaser of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft trailer for yourself.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will be released on Thursday 10th October 2024.

