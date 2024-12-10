As with all Zombies maps, Citadelle des Morts has a wide range of weaponry players can purchase off the walls instead of taking a dip in the Mystery Box.

Here, find all of the wall buy locations on the Citadelle des Morts map, along with how strong they are against the zombie onslaught.

Wall buy locations in CoD BO6 Citadelle des Morts

There are a total of nine wall buys on the Citadelle des Morts map in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

We've tracked each one of them down and their respective costs, so you know how much Essence is required to buy one.

Without further ado, here's the full list of wall buy locations:

GS45

CoD Black Ops 6.

The first wall buy located in the Town Square is the GS45 pistol.

At a reasonable price of 750 Essence, it's a solid secondary to use when there's no time to reload your primary weapon.

At the higher rounds, its damage does struggle to contend with the stronger enemies, but when Pack-a-Punched, it's perfect for clearing out hordes of undead with ease.

Kompakt 92

CoD Black Ops 6.

Located on the Hilltop is the Kompakt 92 submachine gun.

Armed with a blistering rate of fire, this weapon is more than capable of shredding through any nearby threats in the blink of an eye.

With some Ammo Mods and an increased rarity equipped, the Kompakt 92 will serve you well for the majority of rounds. Just be aware of how many bullets you have.

AS VAL

CoD Black Ops 6.

The AS VAL is one of two assault rifles available to purchase off the walls of Citadelle des Morts. This one can be found in the Courtyard.

Equipped with an integrated suppressor and a fast rate of fire, the rifle is excellent for scoring critical kills in the heat of battle.

Once Pack-a-Punched, its huge magazine and increased damage output makes it even easier to deal with those pesky Doppelghasts.

LR 7.62

CoD Black Ops 6.

Sniper rifles aren't the most versatile weapons in Citadelle des Morts, but sitting near the Hillside Ramparts is the LR 7.62.

Ideal for long-distance duels and quickscoping any nearby targets, the sniper boasts incredible damage, but its slow rechambering speed can leave you vulnerable to nearby zombies.

Tanto .22

CoD Black Ops 6.

If you're after a powerful SMG, the Tanto .22 on the wall of the Dining Hall is the weapon for you.

Despite its steady rate of fire, this SMG comes with an excellent damage output and strong performance at longer distances.

The slower rate of fire makes it much easier to tame any recoil generated, which comes in handy when looking to deal as much damage as possible.

KSV

CoD Black Ops 6.

The third and final SMG wall buy on Citadelle des Morts is the KSV, and you can get your hands on it at the Dungeon Stairway.

The mobility of this particular wall buy shines through along with its strong close-range damage.

Marine SP

CoD Black Ops 6.

If you're planning on getting up close and personal with the undead, the Marine SP found in the Sitting Rooms is an excellent choice.

This pump-action shotgun excels in close-quarters battles, and when it receives an upgrade, it's very easy to score plenty of one-shot kills.

GPMG-7

CoD Black Ops 6.

The most expensive wall buy in Citadelle des Morts is the GPMG-7 light machine gun found within the Undercroft.

Costing 3,250 Essence, its price shouldn't deter you from using it. Thanks to its huge magazine and strong mid-range damage, there are few weapons that can compete with it.

In the higher rounds, Pack-a-Punching this LMG three times makes it a force to be reckoned with.

XM4

CoD Black Ops 6.

The final Citadelle des Morts wall buy is the trusty XM4 assault rifle found in the Upper Village.

Armed with excellent damage, fire rate and mobility, the rifle is one of the more versatile picks available off the wall.

Its recoil can be tricky to contend with, so be sure to aim for the head at all times to maximise its performance.

