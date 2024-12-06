Season 1 Reloaded saw the arrival of the Citadelle des Morts map along with a brand new Wonder Weapon for players to obtain.

Unlike some Wonder Weapons, there are four different versions that are up for grabs, with each of them having some unique characteristics perfect for slaying the undead.

Here, find out how to get all of the swords in Citadelle des Morts.

How to get Bastard Sword Wonder Weapon

CoD Black Ops 6

Earning the base version of the sword is arguably the easiest part of the upgrade process.

Here's what you need to do:

Activate the Pack-a-Punch machine by shooting the three locks off the container.

Then, kill the Doppelghast and pick up the Blood Aetherium Crystal that drops from it.

Head back to the red glowing portal and interact with it to summon the Pack-a-Punch machine.

Next, talk to Krafft who's locked away behind a wooden door in the room where Quick Revive is located.

After reaching Round 10, kill a Zombie wearing a medieval helmet and pick up the Stamp.

Lastly, head to where the statues of knights are standing and interact with one of the four to get the standard sword.

How to upgrade the Bastard Sword Wonder Weapon in CoD BO6

CoD: Black Ops 6.

The process of upgrading the swords in Citadelle des Morts is much trickier than obtaining it. Each of the four variants has its own unique process.

Thankfully, we've spent some time figuring it out so you can get your hands on these lethal weapons as fast as possible.

The Lion sword

Follow these steps to get your hands on the Lion of Light version of the sword:

Earn the base version of the sword by interacting with the knight with a lion on its chest.

Then, use the sword against a Parasite that glows yellow to charge the sword.

Head to where Speed Cola is located and down a short ramp is a locked door with a lion knocker in the centre.

Hit the door with the glowing sword four times to make four different symbols appear.

Then, interact with the door to trigger a teleport into another room.

Inside the room is an altar. Place the sword into the altar to make it glow.

The centre of the column will display a symbol. Find the symbol being projected onto the wall and shoot it.

Repeat this process for all of the symbols.

When complete, the sword will glow and you can return to the action.

The Fire Sword

CoD: Black Ops 6.

To obtain the Fire sword, these are the steps that need to be followed:

Interact with the knight with a dragon on its chest.

Three cauldrons located all over the map will be burning.

The first cauldron is on the left side of the cannon, the second is near the left exit of the Town Square and the third is in a corner inside the Town Square.

Interact with the flames and return them to the dragon at the top of the main castle staircase.

Repeat the steps until all three flames have been returned.

The dragon will then launch flames at the sword, completing the upgrade.

Pick up the sword to access the Caliburn Wonder Weapon.

The Raven Sword

CoD: Black Ops 6.

The Raven Sword is the hardest of the four to obtain, and requires some knowledge of the Zodiac signs:

Earn a Stamp and interact with the knight with a Raven on its shoulder.

Next, head to the Alchemy Room where an Antiquity will be on a shelf. Interact with it to pick it up.

Head to the Tavern cellar where a wheel displaying several Zodiac symbols will appear.

Place the Antiquity into the wall and place the sword next to it.

Then interact with the wheel and match the following symbols. These will vary depending on which statue you have obtained: The Ram’s Horn: ♈︎ + ???? Raven’s Skull: ♊︎ + ???? Scorpion in Rock: ♏︎ + ????

When done correctly, a Dark Aether portal will spawn along with some purple balls.

CoD: Black Ops 6.

Move the balls towards the portal until it moves to another location. Portal one is inside the cellar, Portal two is on the ground floor of the Tavern and the final Portal is next to the pool table.

Head back to the symbol-matching location to retrieve the upgraded sword.

The Stag Sword

CoD: Black Ops 6

The fourth and final sword is the Stag sword, which also requires some patience due to the sheer amount of zombies that appear:

Obtain a Stamp and interact with the knight with a Stag on its chest.

Next, collect three Lightning Rods that are dotted across the map. The first is by the boxes next to Deadshot Daquiri. The second is earned by shooting the fuse box on the wall near Speed Cola. The third is dropped at random by a Zombie.

Next, head to the catwalk leading towards the cannon and on the left-hand side is a vase. Place all three Rods inside the vase to start it sparking and spinning.

Eliminate Zombies that attempt to stop it from sparking to charge the sword with electricity.

Once charged, hit the vase with the sword to transfer the charge to the Rods.

Repeat this four times.

Then interact with the vase and place the sword inside.

Wait a few seconds, and the upgraded Durendal Sword will appear.

