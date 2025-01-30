As with all the Zombies maps that have preceded The Tomb, the map contains an elaborate Easter egg which requires plenty of coordination and precision to complete as fast as possible.

After several attempts, we’ve managed to complete the main Easter egg quest on The Tomb and we’ve got all the intel on how to complete it in this handy guide.

CoD BO6 The Tomb Easter egg explained

Before the CoD Bo6 Zombies: The Tomb Easter egg quest gets underway properly, players need to craft the Staff of Ice.

We’ve got all the intel in our other guide on how to complete this particular task and upgrade the staff with ease.

You can watch the video above or click the link to check out our Ice Staff guide. Once you've got that covered, you can move on to the next Easter egg steps below.

The statues

Once the Staff of Ice is upgraded, use its Self Revive feature next to the Vermin statue located within the Dark Aether.

Then, head back to the main spawn area where a small statue will glow purple. This will trigger a lockdown.

Eliminate all Vermin using the Staff of Ice and any other weaponry in your possession to charge the orb with the souls of the critters.

Once done, grab the orb and head back to the Dark Aether and interact with the first statue.

Repeat this process for both Parasite and Amalgam statues. We highly recommend using the Staff of Ice’s charged attack to eliminate multiple undead foes in the blink of an eye.

The Parasite lockdown area is near the Stamin-Up Perk-a-Cola machine while the Amalgam area is found near Quick Revive in the Subterranean Temple.

The final boss

Before embarking on the quest to defeat the final boss on The Tomb map, make sure you’ve got a triple Pack-a-Punched weapon equipped with Legendary rarity to deal as much damage to the Sentinel Artifact.

Wonder Weapons are perfectly good for clearing out nearby Zombies but it won’t have any effect against the main target.

Enter the Dark Aether for one final time and head to the stone alter with several rocks floating behind it. Interact with it to form the bridge over to the final arena.

To begin the fight, interact with the Sentinel Artifact in the centre of the area. This summons a huge amount of undead opposition, while the Artifact starts firing lethal lasers.

Once the Sentinel Artifact splits into two and turns purple, unleash a barrage of bullets to start reducing the damage bar.

Zombies with parts of the Artifact will begin spawning in. Eliminating them results in huge damage and is key to taking the bar down to the halfway point.

Shooting the blue and red fragments is the next focus for dealing damage. Shoot them to keep the health ticking down.

Once the bar reaches approximately 25 per cent, the Sentinel Artifacts in the centre of the arena combine to fire multiple lasers onto the back wall. Shoot everything you’ve got at the wall until the health bar reaches zero.

If you die during the final part of the Sentinel Artifact showdown, it’s game over, so weapon selection is key. We recommend the GPMG-7 light machine gun for maximum impact.

After destroying the Sentinel Artifact, the final cutscene will play showing the crew picking up the Artifact and sharing early intel on what the next chapter has in store.

