With a trailer and a behind-the-scenes featurette now available for the film, its release is getting closer every day. So when will fans get to see it?

Read on for everything you need to know about From the World of John Wick: Ballerina.

When will Ballerina be released?

Ana de Armas as Eve in Ballerina. Larry D. Horricks/Lionsgate

Ballerina will be released in cinemas on Friday 6th June 2025.

It was originally meant to be released on 7th June 2024, but it was reportedly delayed so that additional action scenes could be filmed, under the watch of John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski, who is a producer on Ballerina.

What will Ballerina be about?

Lance Reddick as Charon, Ian McShane as Winston and Ana de Armas as Eve in Ballerina. Larry D. Horricks/Lionsgate

Ballerina is said to take place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and it will follow a new addition to the John Wick world, Eve Macarro, played by Ana de Armas.

She is a ballerina who is seen beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. Where the film will go beyond this is uncertain, but based on the trailer, it will see Eve interacting with a number of characters from the John Wick film, and will feature plenty of bloody action, as fans of the franchise have come to expect.

Ballerina cast – will Keanu Reeves show up as John Wick?

Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4. Lionsgate

Knives Out and No Time to Die star Ana de Armas is taking on the leading role of Eve in Ballerina, with Anjelica Huston (The Witches) and Gabriel Byrne (Miller's Crossing) appearing as major supporting characters.

The likes of Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), Catalina Sandino Moreno (From) and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Sex Education) are also joining the series, while Ian McShane reprises his John Wick role as Winston, and the late Lance Reddick will be seen as Charon, in his final on-screen role.

Finally, fans will no doubt be excited to know that Keanu Reeves will indeed make an appearance as John Wick, as was officially confirmed in the film's trailer.

In the brief clip of Reeves, he was seen talking to Eve, who asks him how she can do what he does. He says that it looks like she's already started.

You can find the full cast list for Ballerina here:

Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro

Anjelica Huston as the Director

Gabriel Byrne as the Chancellor

Lance Reddick as Charon

Catalina Sandino Moreno as TBC

Norman Reedus as Daniel Pine

Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Nogi

Ian McShane as Winston Scott

Keanu Reeves as John Wick

Ballerina trailer

You can watch the action-packed trailer for Ballerina right here.

A behind-the-scenes featurette has also been released, with the cast and creatives talking about the making of the film.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina will release in UK cinemas on 6th June 2025.

