In the teaser, Reddick is seen saying of the film: "When I read the script, I didn't think you could find a way to expand the world in a way that felt completely different and at the same time completely connected - but it did."

The teaser also features interviews with stars Ana de Armas, Norman Reedus and Ian McShane, as well as with director Len Wiseman and producers Chad Stahelski and Erica Lee.

The film is expected to take place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, explaining Charon's appearance, given that the character was killed off in Chapter 4.

It will introduce a new character to the John Wick universe, De Armas's Eve Macarro, a ballerina-assassin who is looking to avenge the death of her father, and emulate John's role as the Baba Yaga.

It will feature an appearance by Keanu Reeves as John, while other newcomers to the franchise include Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

Ballerina marks the second spin-off to the John Wick franchise, after three-part series The Continental aired on Prime Video last year.

That film followed the journey of McShane's character Winston before he became manager of The Continental, with Colin Woodell playing a younger version of the character.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina will release in UK cinemas on 6th June 2025.

