Tennant was most recently seen on our screens as Lord Tony Baddingham in Disney Plus drama Rivals, the power-hungry managing director of Corinium Television. He is also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club.

Tennant follows the likes of Stephen Fry, Joanna Lumley, Graham Norton and Richard E Grant, who have all hosted the event in previous years.

The BAFTA Film Awards will once again be held in Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, and though a specific date has not yet been announced, the ceremony usually occurs during the first few months of the year.

Last year, the ceremony saw the likes of Oppenheimer, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest and Anatomy of a Fall taking home awards. This year, Steve McQueen’s Blitz, Andrea Arnold’s Bird and Edward Berger's Conclave are just some of the pictures predicted to win the coveted trophies.

Host David Tennant on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Speaking on the announcement, CEO of BAFTA Jane Millichip said "We couldn’t be happier that David Tennant is returning to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards in 2025.

"He is an absolute pleasure to work with, and his performance this year was simply outstanding – warm, witty, whip-smart, and with a delightful touch of mischief.

"It is a privilege to share Britain’s biggest celebration of film with TV audiences worldwide, and to recognise the extraordinary creativity of those who power the British and global film industry."

The longlists for the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards categories will be announced on Friday 3rd January 2025, followed by the nominations on Wednesday 15th January.

The BAFTA Film Awards will air in 2025.

