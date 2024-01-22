It stars Sandra Hüller (who is BAFTA-nominated for both this role and her supporting turn in The Zone of Interest) as a woman who stands accused of murdering her husband when he is found dead having fallen from the balcony of their chalet in the French Alps.

The captivating film follows her dramatic trial – at which her blind son is the only witness – and leaves the audience to ponder whether she is guilty or innocent.

If the rave reviews have you curious but you've not yet had the chance to see the film, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Anatomy of a Fall in the UK.

How to watch Anatomy of a Fall in the UK – is it streaming?

Sandra Huller as Sandra in The Anatomy of a Fall.

Although the film is not yet streaming for free on any subscription-based streaming services, it is possible to watch from the comfort of your own home via digital download.

It's available to rent and buy on a number of platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Google Play, with prices starting at £3.49 for rental and £11.99 for purchase.

Meanwhile, the film is still getting a few cinema showings at select cinemas in the UK – primarily in London – so depending on where you live you could have the opportunity to see it on the big screen.

It was originally released in UK cinemas on Friday 10th November 2023.

As yet, there is no confirmed DVD and Blu-Ray release date for the film – but if you're already certain you want to own a physical copy of the film it is possible to pre-order on Amazon.

We'll let you know when we hear more information on a release date, but it's likely to be in the not-too-distant future.

Anatomy of a Fall trailer

If you're intrigued by the film's premise but want a little more of a glimpse of what to expect before you commit to watching it, you can check out the below trailer:

Anatomy of a Fall was released in UK cinemas on Friday 10th November. Check out more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

