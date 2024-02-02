However, the film never actually ventures inside the concentration camp itself, instead focusing on Höss’s seemingly idyllic family life with his wife Hedwig and their five children on the outskirts of Auschwitz.

The Zone of Interest is adapted from the 2014 novel of the same name by Martin Amis, who passed away in May 2023, and is a a harrowing portrait of the banality of evil.

Hüller, who plays the commandant’s wife Hedwig, has said the film is a warning to us all, telling the PA news agency: "I wanted to do research on the question of ignorance and what it takes to be a human like that, and how this is connected to what we do today, and to take the risk of maybe recognising the patterns that aren’t so far from us, or me.

"And I realised that in the years before, although I don’t regret not taking on these roles because it’s a dangerous thing to get into this mindset, I had been a bit coward-ish before, when protecting myself from something that Jonathan pointed out isn’t so far away from us.

"It’s a decision to be a person like that. It is a decision that everybody can take, and that everybody can decide."

She continued: "Everybody can decide to be a decent human being, and everybody can decide to be a murderer. It is not something that happens to you."

If you're wondering how you can watch the film, then read on for all your latest streaming options.

How to watch The Zone of Interest in the UK

You can watch The Zone of Interest in UK cinemas. The film landed in the UK on 29th January 2023.

The movie made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival back in May 2023 and was released on 15th December in the US.

A24 released the first trailer for The Zone of Interest back in October 2023, which you can watch below:

Is Zone of Interest available to stream?

Sandra Huller as Hedwig in The Zone of Interest. A24

Sadly, The Zone of Interest is not yet available to stream on any platform.

The film is expected to come to Max in the US as part of a new deal made between A24 and Warner Bros Discovery back in December 2023.

In the UK, fans can expect The Zone of Interest to come to Prime Video, but a streaming release date is yet to be announced.

The Zone of Interest is showing now in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

