In addition to its three BAFTA wins, the film is nominated for five Academy Awards at the upcoming Oscars, and has received a rapturous reception from fans and critics.

And, according to star Christian Friedel – who plays Höss – there are some responses to the film which have especially moved him.

"There were a lot of special emotional reactions," he exclusively told RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the BAFTAs, before recalling one exchange in particular that he had found particularly touching.

"I had a conversation with a Jewish man in the Hamptons when I was there," he revealed, "and he said to me he was shocked because he said, 'As a Jewish man, this could be me on screen.'

"And that was… I was so impressed about this reaction, because this is the bitter truth. This darkness is in all of us. Even if we are Jewish, or we are gay or straight or Black or white. We are capable of doing this - to ignore."

He added: "We are masters of self-deception, and we have to be aware of this."

