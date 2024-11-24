The recently concluded third chapter reunited us with Boyd (Harold Perrineau) as he hunted the monsters that have brought them all to the brink of sanity.

That isn't all either, as Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori) also had a horrifying pregnancy to deal with, while Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) made her way back to Fromland.

As fans have come to expect from the hard-hitting series, there was also more death to come to terms with in the latest episodes, as more unfortunate characters succumbed to their oppressive surroundings.

Now, creator John Griffin has teased that the surviving characters have reached the "end of the beginning" and that "a new journey" awaits them in the episodes to come – here's everything you need to know about From season 4 on MGM+.

As From season 3 comes to an explosive ending, all eyes are on the future of the show and whether we'll be blessed with a season 4.

Will there be a From season 4?

Yes! MGM+ has renewed From for season 4.

The good news came just days before the season 3 finale was due to air, meaning fans could breath a sigh of relief that they won't be left in the lurch by an abrupt cancellation.

MGM+ boss Michael Wright explained: "From has been a sensation for MGM+, capturing the attention of millions of viewers and helping us to shine a bright light on our MGM+ brand.

"Our talented show creators and cast have brilliantly and carefully crafted this wonderful show, and we look forward to providing the answers the From audience so enthusiastically craves in season 4!"

Showrunner Jeff Pinkner commented: "We are thrilled by the support of our fans and our partners at MGM+ and are so excited to share the next chapter of our story with our FROMily.

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews in From. CBS/Paramount

"By the end of season 3, our characters will begin to understand why they are trapped in From Town… but will understanding help them to escape? And if so, how?"

Stars Harold Perrineau and Elizabeth Saunders (who plays Donna Raine) had previously opened up to RadioTimes.com about their hopes for the future of the show.

Perrineau said: "I'm assuming that we're going to have a season 4, it seems like worldwide that people are really enjoying the show, and so I'm just going to assume that there is one, but I don't ask any questions.

"I have sort of a standing agreement with them that I only know what I have to know for the season, but not beyond that."

Saunders added: "I don't think there was an intention of, like, 10 seasons... I don't know if they have an [idea of], 'We're gonna end it after this many seasons.' I hope we'll get at least a couple more seasons out of it."

From season 4 release window

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens and Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens in From. Chris Reardon/MGM+

From season 4 will come to MGM+ in 2026. Deadline confirmed the release year in its report of the show's renewal, but alas, no specific date has been provided just yet.

Looking at From's track record so far, season 2 came 14 months after season 1, while season 3 came 17 months after season 2, so we'd expect a break in that region for the next instalment.

That would mean an estimated release window for From season 4 in spring 2026.

Which cast members could return in From season 4?

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna in From. Chris Reardon/MGM+

Below are some of the cast members who could potentially return in some capacity for From season 4:

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews

Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews

David Alpay as Jade Herrera

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines

Scott McCord as Victor

Ricky He as Kenny Liu

Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan

Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens

Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews

Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews

Avery Konrad as Sara Myers

Of course, it wouldn't be From without our main man, Boyd Stevens, so we'd very much expect Harold Perrineau to return to lead the ensemble cast.

Other characters who we could see back include Tabitha, Jade, Donna and Victor.

However, we're not expecting to see the likes of Tian-Chen Liu (Elizabeth Moy) or Dale (Cliff Saunders) back for more after their deaths in season 3.

What could happen in From season 4?

In a statement released at the time of the show's renewal, From creator John Griffin dropped some hints about what's coming down the pipeline for our long-suffering characters.

He said: "With the culmination of season 3 we have, in many ways, reached the end of the beginning. In season 4, a new journey begins. The question is whether it will lead our characters home, or deeper into this unrelenting nightmare."

We're intrigued – and a little frightened.

Is there a trailer for From season 4?

There's no trailer just yet, but we'll keep this page updated with any new details as and when they come.

