While Perrineau's Boyd is busy trying to catch a monster, his daughter-in-law is dealing with horrors inside her own body as it becomes clear that the baby she's pregnant with is far from normal.

Previous episodes have seen her craving rotting vegetables, with episode 4 upping the ante and showing her sucking blood from Nicky's gunshot wound.

Giving a hint about what's to come, Perrineau told RadioTimes.com: "This baby is bizarre. When my wife was pregnant with our second kid, she craved iced tea, and so my second kid, he likes iced tea - if that's any indication of what's to come with Fatima.

More like this

"She's not drinking iced tea. So, yeah, this baby is striking, to say the least."

Ricky He as Kenny Liu & Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens in From. Chris Reardon/MGM+

So, reading into Perrineau's clue, is Fatima actually pregnant with some kind of vampire demon baby? We certainly wouldn't put it past this crazy show.

Also opening up about just how crazy things are set to get, Perrineau told us: "The rest of the season is just as scary as the first part of the season, and yet John [Griffin, creator] has lots of surprises that are going to just blow people's minds... it's astounding.

"It's really, really well written."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As for how fans will feel at the end as the credits roll? "It's gonna be like, 'No, this can't be the end of the season.' You're going to want to find out what all those things are about.

"One of the great things that John said about this third season is that you are going to get answers. There are lots of answers, but the answers aren't the end of the story."

From seasons 1-2 are available on Sky Sci-Fi and NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.