Throughout past seasons, Boyd has been getting visions of his dead wife Abby and, in season 3, those visions have focused on Shaun Majumder's Father Khatri.

Asked what the visions might mean, Perrineau laughed: "That's a really good John Griffin [creator] question, because I still don't know what that's about. I don't know what John's getting at with that, with Shaun.

"And before it was Abby and Father Khatri, and then this [season], it's just Father Khatri.

Shaun Majumder as Father Khatri in From. CBS/Paramount/Chris Reardon

"So, I don't even know what he's getting at. I don't even know what it might be... I have no idea if it's gonna keep going, ramp up, why it’s there.

"We have it a few times in this season. I don't know where that's going, so it’s just gonna be there this season, and we'll see whatever it means."

Just like the fans, the cast members throw around theories - with Perrineau revealing that they've often got things wrong.

"Especially, like, if I sit around with Corteon [Moore, who plays Ellis] and Ricky He [who plays Kenny Liu], we'll have scenes together and they'll go, 'I got it! This is what I think is happening.'

"So they come up with some theory, and then we go like, 'OK,' and then the next episode would come out, and we all look at it and go, 'Well, that was wrong, turns out that didn't happen at all.'

"So we had all these theories about somebody else going to town, or something with the bottle tree, and none of our theories turned out to be correct."

He added: "Whatever John is doing is wild!"

As for what fresh horror is in store for the second half of season 3? Perrineau teased: "I can tell you that the rest of the season is just as scary as the first part of the season, and John has lots of surprises that are going to just blow people's mind... It's really, really well written."

Buckle in!

