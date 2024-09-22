"Things are getting dicey and tight and the monsters – there's different aspects and kinds of monsters and dangers that are coming."

She also teased that the season will take "another turn that you don't see coming", leading up to a season finale that left her thinking one thing: "What the f**k?!"

However, before we get to that point, there are still a whole lot of episodes with a whole lot of drama left to air. So, when will episode 2 be released in the US?

More like this

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for From season 3.

When is From season 3 episode 2 out on MGM+ in the US?

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna and Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens in From. MGM

Episodes of From season 3 are being released weekly on Sundays on MGM+, meaning fans don't have to wait too long until the next episode is available.

The second episode, titled When We Go, will be released on Sunday 29th September 2024, with further episodes to follow in future weeks.

From season 3 US release schedule

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews in From. CBS/Paramount

Episodes of From are being released weekly on Sundays in the US on MGM+, meaning the season will run between 22nd September and 24th November.

You can find the full release schedule, including episode titles, right here:

Episode 1 - Shatter - 22nd September 2024 (out now)

Episode 2 - When We Go - 29th September 2024

Episode 3 - Mouse Trap - 6th October 2024

Episode 4 - There and Back Again - 13th October 2024

Episode 5 - The Light of Day - 20th October 2024

Episode 6 - Scar Tissue - 27th October 2024

Episode 7 - These Fragile Lives - 3rd November 2024

Episode 8 - Thresholds - 10th November 2024

Episode 9 - Revelations: Chapter One - 17th November 2024

Episode 10 - Revelations: Chapter Two - 24th November 2024

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When will From season 3 be released in the UK?

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines in From season 2. MGM+

We don't yet know exactly when From season 3 will be released in the UK, but we can look to previous seasons for guidance.

Previous runs of the show have arrived on Sky Sci-fi in the UK a matter of weeks or months after the season has finished airing in the US.

This would suggest fans might expect to see the episodes on Sky in the UK in December or January - but we will keep this page updated once we know any further details.

From is available on Sky Sci-Fi and NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.