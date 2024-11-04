From season 3 stars reveal hopes for season 4 renewal: "It's the long game"
"I hope we'll get at least a couple more seasons out of it."
The stars of From season 3 have revealed their hopes for a season 4 renewal as the latest instalment of the MGM+ horror heads towards its finale.
We've still got three episodes of season 3 to enjoy but fans will naturally be clamouring for more, especially if that shock cliffhanger at the end of season 2 was anything to go by.
There's been no official confirmation of future seasons just yet, but Boyd actor Harold Perrineau is one of those hoping that it's on its way.
He exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "I don't talk to [the writers] about it at all. I'm assuming that we're going to have a season 4, it seems like worldwide that people are really enjoying the show, and so I'm just going to assume that there is one, but I don't ask any questions.
"I have sort of a standing agreement with them that I only know what I have to know for the season, but not beyond that."
Elizabeth Saunders, who plays Donna Raines, added: "All I know, and this is a very general all I know, is that it was always conceived as having... it's the long game. I don't think there was an intention of like, 10 seasons.
"I don't know if they have an [idea of] 'We're gonna end it after this many seasons.'
"I hope we'll get at least a couple more seasons out of it."
So far, From season 3 has killed off plenty of beloved characters, continued Boyd's chilling visions, and turned Fatima's pregnancy into a horror.
But, from what we know so far, it sounds as if season 3 will not completely wrap up the story – so a potential season 4 is definitely within the realms of possibility
Asked how fans will feel at the end of season 3, he told us: "It's gonna be like, 'No, this can't be the end of the season! We have to wait, and we it to come back right away.'
"You're going to want to find out what all those things are about. One of the great things that John [Griffin, creator] has said about this third season is that you are going to get answers, there are lots of answers, but the answers aren't the end of the story."
He added: "I think the fans are going to be excited, and they're going to be chomping at the bit for more."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
From seasons 1-2 are available on Sky Sci-Fi and NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.