There's been no official confirmation of future seasons just yet, but Boyd actor Harold Perrineau is one of those hoping that it's on its way.

He exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "I don't talk to [the writers] about it at all. I'm assuming that we're going to have a season 4, it seems like worldwide that people are really enjoying the show, and so I'm just going to assume that there is one, but I don't ask any questions.

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna in From. Chris Reardon/MGM+

"I have sort of a standing agreement with them that I only know what I have to know for the season, but not beyond that."

Elizabeth Saunders, who plays Donna Raines, added: "All I know, and this is a very general all I know, is that it was always conceived as having... it's the long game. I don't think there was an intention of like, 10 seasons.

"I don't know if they have an [idea of] 'We're gonna end it after this many seasons.'

"I hope we'll get at least a couple more seasons out of it."

So far, From season 3 has killed off plenty of beloved characters, continued Boyd's chilling visions, and turned Fatima's pregnancy into a horror.

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens in From. Jessie Redmond/MGM+

But, from what we know so far, it sounds as if season 3 will not completely wrap up the story – so a potential season 4 is definitely within the realms of possibility

Asked how fans will feel at the end of season 3, he told us: "It's gonna be like, 'No, this can't be the end of the season! We have to wait, and we it to come back right away.'

"You're going to want to find out what all those things are about. One of the great things that John [Griffin, creator] has said about this third season is that you are going to get answers, there are lots of answers, but the answers aren't the end of the story."

He added: "I think the fans are going to be excited, and they're going to be chomping at the bit for more."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

From seasons 1-2 are available on Sky Sci-Fi and NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.