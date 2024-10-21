Season 3 has thrown fresh horrors at the residents of Fromland, from Boyd's visions to Fatima's demon baby, but no one could have predicted how Tabitha's return to town could inadvertently cause one of the most brutal deaths we've seen so far.

During a town meeting in episode 5, Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) recalls how she was transported from the faraway tree to the lighthouse (before falling from the lighthouse and ending up back in Maine) at the end of season 2.

Ignoring warnings about how unpredictable the faraway tree can be, Dale decides to give it a go himself - however, it's soon revealed that he has instead been transported into the concrete wall of the motel's pool. We see a disturbing shot of just Dale's face and body sticking out of the concrete after he was crushed to death and suffocated.

Reacting to the death, Harold Perrineau, who plays Boyd, said on X (formerly Twitter): "We lost one of our own tonight, and it wasn’t at the monsters hands."

Earlier on in the episode, he said: "Ok, I gotta close my eyes from this point on. See ya in a few #FROMily Sorry Dale."

As Perrineau pointed out, it only makes Dale's death more tragic to think that it wasn't as a result of the monsters that have been haunting the town since season 1 - and more disturbing to consider how many threats await anyone who tries to leave the town.

As the series continues to amp up before the finale episode, Perrineau recently admitted to RadioTimes.com that he suffered nightmares after playing out some of the terrifying scenes in season 3.

He said: "There was crying and figuring things out and fear and nightmares, just so that I could make sure that Boyd looks like he's going through what he's going through. You know what I mean? Just to give it that little bit of authenticity. So yeah, I live with it a little bit."

