From star Harold Perrineau haunted by season 3 scene centred on his phobia

The cult favourite sci-fi drama takes place in a remote American town, where the residents are trapped by sinister creatures that stalk the surrounding woods and torture them with twisted psychological games.

From star Harold Perrineau has revealed that season 3 includes a scene that saw him confront a life-long phobia of his – and haunted him for months after filming.

Perrineau plays Boyd Stevens, a veteran and one of the leading figures in the town, who has already seen his fair share of heartbreak, including the death of his wife, Abby (Lisa Ryder).

He has since been plagued by visions of her and other lost allies, but nothing compares to the horror that he faces in the third season (airing now in the US, and awaiting a premiere date in the UK).

“There’s a thing that’s coming up in one of the episodes, and it literally is a phobia I’ve had all my life,” he told Comic Book Resources. “When we shot the scene, I couldn’t look at it before, I shot the scene and then couldn’t look at it anymore.

“And it still stayed in my brain for months. Every time it was time to go to sleep, it would pop up. And I hated it, I really did, because it’s my phobia, right? But there was no escaping it until it just went away… But without giving anything away, it gets worse.”

The actor, also known for Lost and Sons of Anarchy, teased that the monsters of From will be “messing with” his character a lot in season 3, describing the first two episodes as “so heavy and so dark”.

He added: “It’s exhausting watching some of the things that are happening. I like when it gets creepy and weird, but I think because you fall in love with these people, when something happens, it really feels bad.

“This season is gonna be heavy. There’ll be fun stuff, but the town is really doing a number on everybody and it’s really just mean at the end of the day.”

