However, in an interview with Screen Rant, Perrineau has now teased this may be short lived, saying it was nice "while it lasted".

He also teased more turbulence for Boyd generally in season 3, saying: "Yeah, I've been telling people, it feels like Boyd keeps going like, 'I'm going to get this done. You're not going to break me'.

"And then they just kick him in the privates. It's like, 'Wow. You guys suck. This town sucks. I hate you to hell'. I think that they just keep messing with him."

Harold Perrineau in From season 2. MGM+

He continued: "It's really, really bad. I think he's doing the best that he can living in the meanest place around. I feel bad for him. He gets a little, what you think is, a victory.

"And not only is it not a victory, it's maybe the biggest loss yet. Because the next thing that happens is just gigantic. It's like, this can't be right."

Donna star Elizabeth Saunders has already teased a different kind of monster and new threats for season 3, telling RadioTimes.com: "People are put in danger, for sure.

"Things are getting dicey and tight and the monsters – there's different aspects and kinds of monsters and dangers that are coming."

However, she also spoke about the balance between the light and dark in the season, adding: "What I love about this show is love – there's a lot, actually, a lot of places of love in the show amongst characters.

"And I think John [Griffin] and Jeff [Pinkner] have brought that discussion into it – different kinds of love.

"Lost love, found love, love that's not working, and how that helps us as humans survive, and how it breaks us when we don't have connections."

