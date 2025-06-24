Fans were quick to respond to the news, with many flocking to the comments to express their excitement at the prospect of From returning to screens once again.

One fan wrote: "OMG I absolutely cannot wait for season 4. Donna you had better not die we need you til the end."

Similarly, another wrote: "Can’t wait for the next season!!"

Saunders obviously plays Donna Raines in the series, previously teasing what was to come for her character in the previous season.

At the time of its release, the actress revealed: "What I love about this show is love – there's a lot, actually, a lot of places of love in the show amongst characters.

"And I think John [Griffin] and Jeff [Pinkner] have brought that discussion into it – different kinds of love. Lost love, found love, love that's not working, and how that helps us as humans survive, and how it breaks us when we don't have connections."

It's already been confirmed that season 4 will be on our screens in 2026, with production kicking off in Nova Scotia, where the previous seasons have been filmed.

Season 4 will boast 10 new episodes and, clearly, Saunders will be back – but we don't yet have a confirmed cast list.

At the time of its renewal, From creator John Griffin dropped some hints about what's coming down the pipeline for our long-suffering characters.

He said: "With the culmination of season 3 we have, in many ways, reached the end of the beginning. In season 4, a new journey begins. The question is whether it will lead our characters home, or deeper into this unrelenting nightmare."

Griffin also told The Hollywood Reporter of the future direction of the show: "The mythology is our road map. But we’ve left ourselves very open to the organic nature of surprise.

"I won’t go into the whole metaphor, but I often think about this as a road trip where you know where you’re starting, you know where you’re ending, but you get to wander, get lost, get surprised, because you know what the structure of the trip looks like.”

From is available on Sky Sci-Fi and NOW

