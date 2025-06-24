Sharing the pictures on her Instagram Stories, the actress posted a picture she took of Sophie Okonedo outside her trailer, writing: "How I miss my love."

She also shared an image of her in a striking blue dress, writing: "Who knew Moiraine had to reach truer and truer blue as the season went on."

Rosamund Pike in The Wheel of Time. Prime Video

Another picture shows one of the stills from the most recent season, writing: "Finding the power of the sakarnen. I will miss the feeling of channelling: Robert Jordan's idea of connecting so powerfully with the pulse of the universe and having it course through you."

Pike then tagged makeup, hair and prosthetics designer Davina Lamont in a couple of clips of Pike in the makeup chair, getting transformed for some scenes, also sharing some intriguing snaps of Lamont's makeup bags for Pike that includes a "dry look".

Finally, Pike shares one last picture of her character's iconic ring, writing: "I hang up my ring."

Earlier this month, Pike – who also served as producer on The Wheel of Time – reacted to the show's cancellation, writing on her Instagram Stories: "Maybe I felt the end was coming and wanted to channel in anguish and rage at the sky."

The fan campaign to save the show continues to drum up plenty of chatter and signatures, with many of the cast and creatives reacting to the cancellation news, and the campaign itself, in their own ways.

Showrunner Rafe Judkins posted a lengthy statement to his Instagram, saying: "I’ve been asked the same question many times the last week — why was The Wheel of Time cancelled? And the truth is, I don’t know.

"I wish I could say something clear and tidy that explains to all those who love it why it’s coming to an end, but sadly, I can’t."

He continued: "What I can say is that the actors and crew on our show are the most talented and wonderful group of people I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with.

"And we’ve all been incredibly lucky to make something that not only was beloved by fans (and even critics! Ha!), but was also watched by huge numbers of people all over the world, appearing in the Nielsen Top 10 for nearly 20 weeks, a feat very few shows have been able to match in the last decade."

The Wheel of Time seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video.

