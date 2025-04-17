Among them is Josha Stradowski, whose character Rand al'Thor is central to the events of this fantasy world, having been identified as the Dragon Reborn – a powerful figure, who must be kept from succumbing to darkness at all costs.

With 14 novels comprising Jordan's series – and only five of them adapted so far – there's certainly scope for plenty more from The Wheel of Time. But with a price tag of $10 million per episode, it's a big investment to say the least.

So, what's the latest on the show's future? Here's everything we know so far about a potential The Wheel of Time season 4.

Will there be The Wheel of Time season 4?

The Wheel of Time is yet to be renewed for season 4 by Prime Video, but it could still happen.

"It's in the hands of Amazon at the moment," said star Rosamund Pike, in an interview with 13News. "They haven't yet green lit season 4. It's a big show for them.

"But as I keep saying, there is no other property like The Wheel of Time out there. There are very few of these truly global fantasy IPs out there. And Amazon and Sony are incredibly lucky to have this one."

She continued: "It's interesting that while season 3 mirrors a lot of the storylines in book four – which is when the series really took off as a literary property, that's when a huge volume of fans discovered The Wheel of Time.

"I really hope that we get to continue this journey because the fans deserve it, the books deserve it and our actors deserve it."

Co-star Daniel Henney told TechRadar: "We're just hopeful and have all of our fingers crossed. Season 3 is something we're incredibly proud of.

"Watching it back, I couldn't be happier with how it turned out. I'm sure Josha will agree that this is The Wheel of Time we set out to make."

Co-star Josha Stradowski concurred that the team "found our form" in season 3 and that he was "confident" in the work that they'd done – here's hoping it's enough to secure that renewal, which comes at a considerable price for Prime Video.

When could a potential The Wheel of Time season 4 be released?

If The Wheel of Time is renewed for a fourth season, we'd expect to see it in 18-24 months' time, which would mean a release date between winter 2026 and spring 2027.

Of course, that's just an educated guess for the time being, based on the breaks that the show has seen thus far; two years between season 1 and 2, and 18 months between season 2 and 3.

We'll update this page if and when a timeline for the show is laid out.

What could happen in a potential The Wheel of Time season 4?

The Wheel of Time season 3 was primarily based on the fourth and fifth books in the series by Robert Jordan, so it stands to reason that the next chapter would be inspired by the sixth and seventh instalments.

Those books, titled Lord of Chaos and A Crown of Swords respectively, weigh in at 720 pages each and more than 70 hours of audio, so it will be no small feat condensing them into a single season of television.

Lord of Chaos begins with the Dark One having grown in power as his prison weakens, while Rand al'Thor founds the Black Tower and handles sensitive diplomacy with clashing factions of the Aes Sedai.

Who could star in a potential The Wheel of Time season 4?

The Wheel of Time carries an enormous ensemble cast, with Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney and Josha Stradowski among the most prominent players as Moiraine Damodred, al'Lan Mandragoran and Rand al'Thor.

Here's a reminder of The Wheel of Time cast introduced thus far:

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred

Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere

Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Barney Harris / Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon

Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand

Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar

Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale

Natasha O'Keeffe as Lanfear

Ayoola Smart as Aviendha

Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw

Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani

Hammed Animashaun as Loial

Taylor Napier as Maksim

Meera Syal as Verin Mathwin

Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif

Johann Myers as Padan Fain

Jay Duffy as Dain Bornhald

Laia Costa as Moghedien

Isabella Bucceri as Faile Bashere

Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche

Shohreh Aghdashloo as Elaida Do Avriny A'Roihan

Olivia Williams as Queen Morgase Trakand

Luke Fetherston as Lord Gawyn

Callum Kerr as Lord Galad

Nuno Lopes as Lord Gaebril

Nukâka Coster-Waldau as Bair

Salóme Gunnarsdóttir as Melaine

Björn Landberg as Rhuarc

Synnøve Macody Lund as Melindhra

Emmanuel Imani / Anthony Kaye as Ihvon

Lindsay Duncan as Anvaere Damodred

Is there a trailer for The Wheel of Time season 4?

Alas, there's no footage yet, but we'll update this page if anything new drops.

The Wheel of Time is available to stream on Prime Video.

