Speaking on David Tennant Does a Podcast With..., she said: "The third season has just been released, finally, to the raised arms and love of the fans.

"Our third season has hit it. Our first two - they criticised us, in a way that's healthy and keeps a dialogue open with fans. They loved some things, they hated others, but this third season, they're like 'This is our show' and that's very exciting."

Pike also reflected on Moiraine being the character she's spent the longest with in her career, saying: "I've really enjoyed it. The character changes - what their concerns are, season to season, are completely different, and you're always searching to bring other dimensions.

Rosamund Pike (Moiraine Damodred) and Josha Stradowski (Rand al’Thor) in The Wheel of Time season 3. Prime Video

"There are certain quintessential character tropes, the things that people love them for that are obviously a key part of who they are, but I don't get bored of it."

She added: "I hope to goodness we get a pick-up for another season."

Some fans previously felt the rich world of The Wheel of Time hadn't been adequately adapted on screen - particularly when it came to the story of main character Rand, played by Josha Stradowski - with showrunner Rafe Judkins previously addressing these concerns.

He told RadioTimes.com: "For those people who have felt under-serviced in previous seasons, I can assure them that this season we've always been planning to and you really get to see these great characters serviced.

"I love Rand and Perrin just as much as they do and and this is the right time to really see those characters shine and you really get to. And Marcus [Rutherford] and Josha, who play them, are really up to the task of what we ask of them this season."

Pike also previously took a moment to reassure fans, explaining that the team behind the show hasn't "neglected" a key moment.

She told RadioTimes.com: "We haven't neglected the Stone of Tear, we've just rearranged the order.

"There'll be debate about it, but instead of Rand, as you would expect, his next point on his journey would be to go and get Callandor from the Stone of Tear, we are going into the Aiel Waste first, because he needs to discover who he is.

"Obviously in the novels, there's loads of opportunity for the internal battles of Rand, coming to terms with being the Dragon Reborn - but we need to make that active.

"We can't do subjective thinking on film. So we need him to go and discover who he is by going to the land of where he comes from. So we're going to the Aiel Waste first and I hope you'll understand and appreciate why."

The Wheel of Time season 3 is streaming weekly on Prime Video.

