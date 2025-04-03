Following the excellent Rand-centric fourth episode, The Shadow in the Night finally addresses the increasing danger of the Dragon Reborn’s power, as Rand begins to exhibit the negative effects of channelling the tainted One Power.

The latest instalment in the fantasy series circles back to the uncomfortable truth of the Dragon Reborn prophecy - will he make or break the world?

Following a warning from Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe) to Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) that she’s going to send a little surprise for Rand to handle, Forsaken member Sammael (Fares Fares) attacks Egwene (Madeleine Madden) and Rand, with Aviendha (Ayoola Smart) also jumping into battle.

As Sammael attempts to hit Rand with a burst of power from his infused hammer, Rand creates a protective shield, composed of a mix of golden woven threads and a much darker tainted power - which mesmerises him - as sparks of lighting dispatch grey men in the background.

Rosamund Pike (Moiraine Damodred) and Josha Stradowski (Rand al’Thor) in The Wheel of Time season 3. Prime Video

However, Aiel member Alsera (Julie Van Leeuwen) is caught in the crossfire of Rand’s destructive power and he unfortunately finds her dead.

“Life is a dream in which we all must wake,” Aviendha warns Rand. But in his grief and anger, he refuses to accept Alsera’s fate, crossing a distinct line as he attempts to use the One Power to bring her back from the dead.

“I can do anything!” Rand screams, in one of The Wheel of Time’s darkest scenes yet. “What does the prophecy say? I bring destruction but also creation,” as he attempts, for want of a better word, necromancy.

This season is excelling in the long overdue exploration of the many facets of Rand - whether that’s the glimpse into his Aiel ancestry, his journey to become the Car'a'carn or the greater examination of the effect the Dragon Reborn’s power is having on the character.

Josha Stradowski as Rand in The Wheel of Time season 3. Prime Video

Along with featuring another powerful performance from Josha Stradowski, the spotlight on Rand’s growing mental instability and the effects of channelling the One Power is an integral element in the fate of the world, as they’re preparing to face the Dark One in the last battle.

The Dragon Reborn is undoubtedly their biggest weapon in the upcoming war. But as the band of heroes attempt to recruit allies and locate several magical objects to try to gain an upper hand, can they also protect Rand from his slow descent into madness?

Viewers and book readers alike are aware of The Taint, the corruption of the One Power by the Dark One, which can cause those who channel it to go mad - especially male users. Most notably Lews Therin, a previous incarnation of the Dragon.

So how can Rand and his allies help prevent him from this seemingly doomed fate? Can they find a path to help him control this growing madness?

Josha Stradowski (Rand al'Thor) and Daniel Henney (Lan Mandragoran) in The Wheel of Time season 3. Julie Vrabelova/Prime

It doesn’t help that those closest to Rand - his anchors to this world - consistently neglect to support him along his path and even use him. Even Egwene heartbreakingly reveals that she already believes that the madness has taken over due to his relationship with Lanfear.

Another key scene in The Shadow in the Night finally gives us a fascinating insight into Rand’s constant struggle against the call of his power - along with a literal manifestation of the temptation - as Moiraine seeks his guidance on using the all-consuming power.

“Don’t submit. If the Aiel and the Forsaken have taught me anything, it’s that the Aes Sedai don’t know everything about it,” Rand explains.

“If I stopped fighting it, even for a second, I’d be gone. It’s just always there, even now, it’s calling me, pulling at me. Sometimes I can’t stop myself from reaching out to it.”

Thanks to Moiraine’s visions in the rings of Ruidian - which show many possible futures throughout alternate timelines - tied to the powerful Aes Sedai, the Dragon Reborn and Lanfear - we have an inkling of just where his darkness might take him.

Moiraine also revealed that in certain future timelines, Rand kills her and also Egwene. Will Lanfear eventually manage to turn him? Does he succumb to the darkness and become Darth Rand?

It’s fantastic to see this narrative thread finally addressed, as it’s such an integral part of the larger story, along with a key part to Rand’s deepening arc - an element which hasn’t truly been explored in the series until now.

The temptation of power is a well-used trope in fantasy - think Boromir and Galadriel from the Lord of the Rings, Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, Angel in Buffy, etc - but it’s also a brilliant test of a protagonist.

Furthermore, added complexity makes for a much more fascinating and nuanced hero. Boromir’s emotional end wouldn’t have been as impactful if he wasn’t tempted into trying to take the ring and in turn, willingly sacrifice himself to save Merry and Pippin in an act of humility and redemption.

Actress and executive producer Pike recently spoke to RadioTimes.com about this element, reinforcing that "it's very interesting to have a hero who will, by necessity, go mad when he uses the full potential of his power".

Just as Lanfear is a much more complex and interesting villain, this growing temptation for Rand makes for a flawed but more realistic and relatable hero. His potential descent into madness due to the Taint makes for a compelling arc, tied to the prophesied final battle against the Dark One.

The Wheel of Time season 3 airs weekly on Prime Video.

