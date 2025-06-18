The news came as a shock to the show's loyal fan base, who sprang into action with an impressive campaign to save the show - complete with a petition that's nearing 200,000 signatures, billboards in major cities, and even an aerial billboard flown above Amazon Studios in Culver City, California.

So, as the show's fans rally together, here are the key stars and creatives who have had their say on the cancellation.

Rafe Judkins - showrunner

A few days after the cancellation news, showrunner Rafe Judkins had his say in a lengthy statement which called on another streamer to pick up the series.

"I’ve been asked the same question many times the last week – why was The Wheel of Time cancelled? And the truth is, I don’t know. I wish I could say something clear and tidy that explains to all those who love it why it’s coming to an end, but sadly, I can’t.

"What I can say is that the actors and crew on our show are the most talented and wonderful group of people I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with.

"And we’ve all been incredibly lucky to make something that not only was beloved by fans (and even critics! ha!), but was also watched by huge numbers of people all over the world, appearing in the Nielsen Top 10 for nearly 20 weeks, a feat very few shows have been able to match in the last decade."

Judkins continues: "One of my core goals in making this show, even from the earliest crafting of the pitch, has been to tell the whole story. Because the Wheel of Time books do what television has always done best – get better as they go. And as our actors and team came on board, they too could see the potential if we were allowed to finish this incredible story.

"We made many sacrifices, both personal and creative, along the way to get to that ending, so coming up short feels like a devastating blow for all of us.

Rosamund Pike (Moiraine Damodred), Josha Stradowski (Rand al’Thor) in The Wheel of Time season 3. Prime Video

"Much has been written about this larger trend in TV toward fewer seasons with less episodes and finding quicker ways to acquire additional streaming subscribers. But I genuinely believe that this goes against the fundamental strength of television — long-form storytelling.

"It is an art form, much like epic fantasy, which at its very best, gives people a place to go and spend time with the characters that they love year after year after year. And I believe there are executives, studios, and networks who know that.

"I believe that we will find our way through this current iteration of the industry and back to what we do best – bringing great characters into people's living rooms and lives every week."

He concluded: "Will The Wheel of Time get to do that with another network and finish the story? Sadly, it's not something that happens often.

"But it does happen. In fact, one of the reasons we first chose Amazon as a home for the show was because they were in the midst of picking up The Expanse after SYFY cancelled it.

"So, who knows, perhaps The Wheel of Time show will do what the books have always managed to do since day one – defy the traditional definitions of 'beginnings' and 'ends'. I certainly hope it does – because this book series and these fans deserve to see the story finished."

Since then, he has also shared parts of the fan campaign.

Rosamund Pike - Moiraine Damodred

Rosamund Pike, who stars as Aes Sedai Moiraine Damodred, has been a vocal champion for The Wheel of Time series and even lent her voice to the audiobooks.

She mentioned the cancellation on Instagram, reposting a picture of Moiraine from Emmy-nominated costume designer Sharon Gilham.

Rosamund Pike in The Wheel of Time. Prime Video

Pike added: "Maybe I felt the end was coming and wanted to channel in anguish and rage at the sky."

Previously speaking to RadioTimes.com, Pike expressed her hopes for another instalment, saying: "I've got an ear to [Judkins] as a producer as well.

"Whether or not we've been commissioned yet, the people involved don't stop discussing where the story will go and which storylines we would bring into a fourth season."

Josha Stradowski - Rand al'Thor

Josha Stradowski, the actor who brought the Dragon Reborn (AKA Rand al'Thor) to life, hasn't extensively addressed the cancellation, but he has shared parts of the fan campaign.

Resharing a photo of a billboard in São Paulo, Brazil, he said: "Oh my..." He then reposted a video of the aerial billboard above Amazon Studios, again writing: "Oh my!"

Josha Stradowski as Rand in The Wheel of Time season 3. Prime Video

Madeleine Madden - Egwene al'Vere

Madeleine Madden also spoke out following the cancellation to share her love for the fans, the cast and crew's work on The Wheel of Time, and for her character, Egwene.

"The closing of a chapter," she wrote on Instagram.

"Bringing Egwene to life has been the highlight of my career. I’ve learnt so much about myself from playing her, and experiencing the world through her eyes has been the biggest gift. She’ll always be apart of me.

Ceara Coveney (Elayne Trakand) and Madeleine Madden (Egwene al'Vere) in The Wheel of Time season 3. Prime Video

"I’m immensely proud of everyone’s work and what we accomplished over the years. Everyone poured their hearts and souls into bringing this wonderfully rich world to life.

"Thank you to all our wonderful fans, whose support and belief in us has been so overwhelming."

Priyanka Bose - Alanna Mosvani

Also reacting to the fan campaign to save the show is Alanna actress Priyanka Bose.

She shared an image of the aerial billboard, saying of the fans: "This is too much. They are truly the best out there."

Taylor Napier - Maksim

One actor who worked closely with Bose was Taylor Napier, who played Alanna's warder, Maksim.

Following news of the cancellation, he shared an image of himself and Bose in costume, writing: "What a joy. There's nothing more to say than that."

Brandon Sanderson - co-writer of the books and consulting producer

Brandon Sanderson, who was chosen to complete the novels after the death of original author Robert Jordan in 2007, has also spoken out on the cancellation.

The author, who is also listed as a consulting producer on all three seasons, said: "I do think it's a shame, as while I had my problems with the show, it had a fan base who deserved better than a cancellation after the best season."

Judkins has previously spoken about Sanderson's involvement in the show, saying: "Brandon is super honest, saying, 'I don’t think this works, for this reason,' and then I’m like, 'OK I have to pay serious attention to this.'"

He added to Variety: "And then there have been times to where I’m like, 'No, this is why we’re doing it. It’s a choice and I actually think it really works and it’s going to work for us long-term.' And then we agree to disagree on it."

The Wheel of Time seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video.

