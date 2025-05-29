The petition points not only to the third season's strong critical and fan reception, but also to reported viewing figures, arguing for the show's continuation by putting it in comparison with other fantasy shows The Rings of Power, House of the Dragon and The Witcher.

According to Deadline, Prime Video made the decision not to renew the series following "lengthy deliberations", with financial reasons reportedly being the primary decision maker.

Rosamund Pike (Moiraine Damodred), Josha Stradowski (Rand al’Thor) in The Wheel of Time season 3. Prime Video

Of course, there are still plenty of Robert Jordan's novels still to be adapted, given there are 15 in the series.

Star Rosamund Pike had previously suggested (via 13News) that adapting storylines from Jordan's fourth novel could help to introduce the show to a wider audience, noting that it's "when a huge volume of fans discovered The Wheel of Time".

She said: "I really hope that we get to continue this journey because the fans deserve it, the books deserve it, and our actors deserve it.".

Pike had previously noted the improved fan reception to season 3, as opposed to the previous two, telling David Tennant on his podcast: "Our third season has hit it. Our first two - they criticised us, in a way that's healthy and keeps a dialogue open with fans.

"They loved some things, they hated others, but this third season, they're like, 'This is our show,' and that's very exciting."

The Wheel of Time seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video.

