While all three stars are newcomers to the world of TV, Stanton may be familiar to some musical fans, as she previously starred in the West End production of Matilda, as well as the Andrew Lloyd Webber production of Starlight Express.

As for Stout, he has been seen in TV advertisements, while McLaughlin is set to be seen in Sky Original comedy Grow.

Generally, it's understood that this is the first time all three youngsters are set to be in front of a major TV series camera, though.

Alongside the announcement comes a first-look picture of the trio (which can be seen above), beaming as they crouch in the grass.

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Warner Bros

On the announcement of the casting, showrunner and executive producer Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod (executive producer and director of multiple episodes) said in a statement: “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione and Ron.

"The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

Casting had previously been announced last month, confirming that John Lithgow would play Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu would be Severus Snape, Janet McTeer would play Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost would star as Rubeus Hagrid.

Alongside the four series regulars, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse were announced to be appearing in guest and recurring roles.

Read more:

The new series is set to land on our screens in 2027, with the show set to be based on all seven books in the series, published between 1997 and 2007.

As per the show's synopsis by HBO: "The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for.

"The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years."

It continued: "Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

As for behind-the-scenes duties, the series will be written and executive produced by Gardiner, and executive produced Mark Mylod, who will also direct multiple episodes in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros Television.

The series is executive produced by Harry Potter author JK Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, as well as David Heyman of Heyday Films.

The Harry Potter series will stream on Max.

