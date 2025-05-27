It's no secret that this second instalment continued to draw in a mixed reaction from fans, but it seems as though the viewing figures correspond to the tempered down reaction of the season. It's now been revealed that the season 2 finale saw 3.7 million cross-platform viewers, meaning it's 55 per cent down from the season 1 finale.

The first season's final episode saw an impressive 8.2 million cross-platform viewers tune in, so it's safe to say that numbers are down in a big way for this second outing.

However, despite initially low numbers, HBO have said that they expect significant growth in numbers following the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The network have underlined the potential for growth by stating that season 2 numbers are already pointing at a larger average number of viewers than season 1.

Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us season 2. Liane Hentscher/HBO

They stated that season 2 is tallying nearly 37 million global viewers per episode, with that figure only growing. For context (via Deadline), the season 1 premiere eventually went on to generate nearly 32 million viewers in 90 days post-premiere, which is the largest audience for an HBO and Max debut season ever.

The second season of The Last of Us has continued to prove controversial among viewers, with the season deciding to take on a big narrative swing early on in the season by killing off co-lead Joel, played by Pedro Pascal.

Essentially a drawn-out revenge mission by Ellie (Bella Ramsey), the second season followed her as she set her sights on Seattle to confront Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) for her actions. The finale saw Ellie come face-to-face with two of Abby's friends, Owen (Spencer Lord) and Mel (Ariela Barer), eventually shooting and killing them both.

Fans of the game will be all too aware at the narrative shift set to unfold for season 3, which has already been confirmed. As teased in the season finale's last moments, we're set to follow Abby from here on out, going back to Seattle day 1 from her perspective instead of Ellie's.

It was a controversial move for the game all those years ago, and it's set to be confirmed just how the TV series will deal with fan reactions to the original plot development.

Season 2 actress Catherine O'Hara already confirmed that season 3 is "the Abby story" so whether or not that means we just follow Dever's character through all episodes of season 3 remains to be seen.

On the announcement of season 3, Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, head of HBO drama series and films, said in a statement: “It can’t be overemphasised how proud HBO is for the outstanding achievement we believe the second season of The Last of Us is.

“Craig, Neil, Carolyn and the entire executive producer team, cast and crew have delivered a masterful follow-up and we’re thrilled to carry the power of Craig and Neil’s storytelling into what we know will be an equally moving and extraordinary third season.”

