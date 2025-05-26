The episode then jumps back to Seattle day one, a couple of days ago, to give a brief glimpse of what Abby has been up to for the last few days.

So, what happens next in the game? Keep on reading, or watch our video about it, to find out!

What happens next in The Last of Us Part 2 game?

In The Last of Us Part 2 game, this season 2 finale moment is around the midway point of the story. At this point, the perspective switches to Abby and you have to play the same three Seattle days from her point of view.

From her home at the stadium, Abby sets off with Manny on a mission for the WLF. In a flashback, we see a little glimpse of Abby's earlier life when her dad was still alive.

In the present day, Abby is captured by Seraphites and trapped at their island base. Abby is ultimately saved by two Seraphite siblings, Yara and Lev.

As the Seraphite settlement is raided by the WLF (which we just saw happen from Ellie's perspective), the trio of Abby, Lev and Yara tries to escape.

For large stretches of the game, Abby's main companion is the young Lev, with their reluctant 'parent and guardian' vibe giving echoes of the first game's Joel and Ellie duo.

This pairing goes a long way to humanising Abby. The goal of this portion of the game, we'd wager, is to make you walk a mile in Abby's shoes and realise that she's not some sort of arch villain. She's a normal person, who was grieving, looked for revenge, and is now dealing with the consequences. Just like Ellie.

When Abby returns to the mainland, she finds Mel and Owen dead. This puts her on another quest for revenge, with Ellie firmly in her crosshairs.

Eventually, players are brought back to the same scene. Abby shoots Jesse at the theatre and prepares to shoot Ellie.

However, at the last second, Tommy shoves Abby and her gunshot misses Ellie. She does manage to shoot Tommy, but he survives. A big fight then ensues between Ellie and Abby.

Ultimately, Abby is convinced by Lev to spare Ellie and let her live. The cycle of violence is over, and everyone's quests for revenge are concluded, at least for now.

Ellie, Tommy and Dina leave Seattle and there is another time jump after that. We won't go into any further spoilers at this point!

The Last of Us Part 2 is out now on PC, PS4 and PS5. We'd really recommend playing it, if you haven't already!

You can order your copy from Amazon or buy it directly on your platform of choice.

