Episode 3 of The Last of Us season 2 introduces a group of scarred survivors, only for them to be massacred before Ellie and Dina can even meet them. The group are members of the Seraphites.

Along with the WLF, the Seraphites have been warring over Seattle for almost a decade by the time Ellie and Dina arrive.

But who are the Seraphites? Why do they have scars? And who is their Prophet?

With some insight from the games, here is everything you need to know about the Seraphites in The Last of Us season 2.

Who are the Seraphites in The Last of Us season 2?

The Seraphites are a religious faction in The Last of Us season 2.

Whereas the WLF embrace the technology of the pre-apocalyptic world, Seraphites believe in a return to natural order, under the guidance of the Prophet. They fight with arrows, hang dissenters, and communicate through an intricate whistling language.

Referred to as “Scars” by the WLF, Seraphites can be identified by the blemishes on their cheeks. This scarification is performed on all Seraphites at a young age, in memory of their Prophet.

During FEDRA and the WLF’s war for dominance, the Seraphites relocated to an island off the coast of Seattle, named the Haven.

Who is the Prophet in The Last of Us season 2?

In the game, Ellie finds a Seraphite symbol written in blood. NaughtyDog

When the outbreak occurred, the Prophet was a woman who founded the Seraphites and advocated for a return to a simpler, more egalitarian life in which people lived peacefully off the land.

As a strong fighter, the Prophet saved many in her community from infected, eventually building up the faction which would be known as the Seraphites.

After the Prophet was martyred, hostilities erupted into warfare, and her peaceful ideology was lost.

Throughout the game, images of the Prophet can be found – painted on Martyr’s Gate, graffitied on lorries, carved into trees and more. In the game, Ellie stumbles across a Seraphite symbol written in blood.

Why are the Seraphites fighting the WLF?

In the game, the Seraphites and the WLF have been fighting for almost a decade, stuck in cycles of violence.

Once WLF gained control of Seattle over a decade ago, they started a strict regime of retribution against FEDRA, shooting ex-members, and mandating its citizens relocate. Refusing the WLF’s rule, the Seraphites sought refuge on an island off the coast of Seattle.

Tensions between the two groups mounted, until the Prophet ordered the attack of a WLF supply wagon. A ceasefire was struck, guaranteeing the protection of the Seraphite island in exchange for non-interference with supply chains.

When a group of Seraphite teenagers attacked some soldiers, the WLF broke the ceasefire, killed the trespassers, and led a full scale assault for retribution.

As part of their revenge, they captured and killed the Prophet, making a martyr out of her. The ensuing battle caused many WLF to defect, and attacks on both sides increased in scale.

Without their peaceful leader, the Seraphites became increasingly violent in their vengeance, targeting WLF civilians as well, until all-out war broke out between them.

In the years since Abby and her crew joined the WLF, the Seraphites continued their guerrilla warfare attacks, while the WLF expanded their hold on Seattle.

Will Lev and Yara appear in The Last of Us season 2?

Lev (left) and Yara (right) in The Last of Us game. NaughtyDog

Without a casting announcement, it is unlikely Lev and Yara will appear in season 2. However, with season 3 being confirmed, the second game will likely be split across the two seasons, and Lev and Yara may appear in season 3.

Lev and Yara are Seraphite siblings who join Abby in the second half of The Last of Us Part II video game. The fan-favourite duo are the only Seraphites to meaningfully interact with the story, but they are also exiled from the group.

The Last of Us season 2 is streaming on Sky Atlantic and NOW with an Entertainment Membership.

