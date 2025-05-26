In the latest episode, the Rani (Archie Panjabi) revealed her masterplan to the Doctor – creating the Wish World only to use the Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) doubts to rip apart the structure of the universe, allowing her to see into the under-verse to find the One Who is Lost – Omega.

While we don't see Omega in Wish World, Gibson has teased his arrival in the finale, telling RadioTimes.com: "He's terrifying…I think people are going to be really shocked."

She added: "I think Archie is just such a cool Rani – she kind of worships Omega. I think it's a really cool two-villain dynamic. The more the better! This is why it's the biggest battle for the Doctor – there are two of his biggest villains that he has to defeat."

Omega in Doctor Who. BBC

The villainous Omega, one of the founders of Time Lord society, first appeared in iconic serial The Three Doctors, which aired from December 1972 to January 1973. More than 50 years later, there's clearly still more of his story to tell.

But he's not the only villain the Doctor, Belinda (Varada Sethu) and Ruby will have to face.

Gibson told us: "[Ruby's] mission is to take down Conrad. Whether she completes that mission or not, is to be told.

Jonah Hauer-King as Conrad Clark in Doctor Who episode Wish World BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

"However, I think after giving him that mercy in episode 4, taking down the Shreek instead of him, it's almost like an extra stab at the heart that he's just created this fake world where he is the king. It's like seeing your ex be Prime Minister or something! It would just be horrific.

"It's definitely her time to take her revenge once and for all. But whether she gets to do that or not – wait and see!"

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 31st May, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK and later the same day on BBC One. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Add Doctor Who to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.