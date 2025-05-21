In a widely talked about moment, last season saw the Doctor travel back to 2004 to witness Ruby's mother (later played by Faye McKeever) donning a rather dramatic cloak to leave her baby outside the church on Ruby Road.

Now, in scenes from upcoming episode Wish World, the Rani (played by Archie Panjabi) is seen rocking a very similar cloak. Could there be any link between the pair?

Archie Panjabi as the Rani in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Gibson addressed that fan theory, saying: "I saw this yesterday, and I was literally like, [the fans] are so clever! I can't say if that will happen, but I can say that everything is linked."

Intriguing! While she's staying tight-lipped on that particular thread, Gibson also gave us more of an insight into what we can expect from the mysterious upcoming episode Wish World, which will see the Doctor and Belinda arrive home to a very different world than the one they left.

"Russell has cooked up an incredible finale," she teased. "I think it has everything that a Whovian would wish for in the Wish World!"

A hooded figure carrying Ruby as a baby in Doctor Who's The Church on Ruby Road. BBC Studios 2023,James Pardon

She warned: "It's probably the most dangerous mission that the Doctor has ever faced. It comes with lots of heartbreak, lots of sacrifice and a lot of good.

"It's got everything that everyone will hope for. It's so hard to narrow down in such a small summary, because it's just full of absolute drama and war and repair, and I'm just so grateful to be a part of it, really."

The last time we saw Ruby, she was left a little broken and in need of some time for herself following her encounter with the villainous Conrad Clark (Jonah Hauer-King) in Lucky Day – but now, she has a key role to play in Wish World.

"The last time you see her she's like, 'I need some time to think about everything alone, the good and the bad.' So it's hard because it's almost like she's done that, and now she's in a really confused world where no one believes her," Gibson explained.

"She's the only one that has this sort of distorted reality where she knows the truth."

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 24th May, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK and later the same day on BBC One. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

