However, this still marked the lowest seven-day rating for the season, after 3.571 million viewers watched The Robot Revolution, 3.004 million watched Lux and 3.23 million viewers watched The Well.

These figures include viewers across BBC iPlayer and BBC One, with episodes this season being released at 8am on Saturdays on iPlayer before airing on BBC One later the same day.

Jonah Hauer-King as Conrad Clark in Doctor Who episode Lucky Day. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Lucky Day ranked as the top show on BBC One for Saturday 3rd May, and third across all channels, coming in behind Britain's Got Talent and The 1% Club on ITV. It was the 29th most-watched programmes for the week overall.

The most recent episode of Doctor Who season 15, The Story and the Engine, saw an overnight audience of 1.59 million tuning in, with just three episodes left to air.

The overnight figure for the final episode of the season The Reality War, is likely to see an increase on other weeks, as it has been confirmed that the episode will not be getting an early release on iPlayer, and will instead be simulcast around the world at the same time as its BBC One slot.

That episode will also be screening in cinemas throughout the UK at that time, with fans getting to watch both episodes of the two-part finale – Wish World and The Reality War – back to back.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 17th May, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK and later the same day on BBC One. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

