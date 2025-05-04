The fourth episode of the latest season of Doctor Who aired last night (Saturday 3rd May) on BBC One at 7:10pm and has achieved an overnight audience of 1.5 million.

The viewership figure isn't a consolidated one and doesn't include iPlayer, where it debuted at 8am on Saturday, prior to its BBC One broadcast. That consolidated figure – which takes into account catch-up and devices also – will be published at a later date.

Jonah Hauer-King as Conrad Clark and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who episode Lucky Day BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Of course, plenty of fans will catch the episode on iPlayer over the coming days so while the figure doesn't paint a full picture or take into account people's streaming habits, it is the lowest overnight figure of the series so far.

Lux had previously seen the lowest overnight figures with 1.58 million viewers tuning in for the episode.

Saying that, Lucky Day was BBC One's third most-watched programme on Saturday night, coming in behind Hit List's Celebrity Special and Casualty. But it was a low ratings night for the channel as a whole anyway, with shows failing to break the 2 million mark.

The episode synopsis for Lucky Day reads: "Ruby Sunday faces life back on Earth without the Doctor. But when a dangerous new threat emerges, can Ruby and UNIT save her new boyfriend Conrad from the terrifying Shreek?"

As well as seeing a return of Ruby, the episode also solved the mystery of how the Doctor came to be looking for Belinda in the first place as well as seeing an iconic character returning for a special cameo.

Previously speaking about the episode, writer Pete McTighe said of the focus away from the Doctor: "Of course, the Doctor *is* in the episode, in a very significant way, but really Lucky Day is Ruby's story. I love what Millie Gibson did in her first season, so being able to come in and develop her character even further was really exciting.

"Throughout all of Doctor Who – with the exception of Sarah Jane Smith - we've never really explored what happens to someone after they stop travelling with the Doctor, and how those adventures impacted them. I loved being able to delve into that aspect of the character."

Doctor Who continues next Saturday (10th May) on BBC One, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

