Speaking ahead of the episode, Gibson was describing her character's wardrobe in the new episode, which she has called "a bit more grown up" but "still cool".

"She's kind of packed away the tweed vibes, I'd say," she continued. "My favourite outfit is towards the end of the episode, I genuinely thought they dressed me like David Tennant! [Laughs]. I had a pinstripe waistcoat and pinstripe pants and then a white shirt, I was literally just like David Tennant.

"Pam Downe, our costume designer, has a really subtle way of illustrating that these are what these characters would wear when they get older. The colour scheme is a lot of plums, a lot of dark greens and a lot of dark blues, it's just more mature colours."

Ruby (Millie Gibson, right) must save boyfriend Conrad (Jonah Hauer-King). BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Lara Cornell

Ruby's new boyfriend Conrad is played by guest star Jonah Hauer-King, who has previously been seen in series such as World on Fire and The Tattooist of Auschwitz, as well as 2023's The Little Mermaid.

Lucky Day will be the first time Ruby has appeared since her brief cameo in 2024 Christmas special Joy to the World. She left the TARDIS in Empire of Death, after the Doctor helped her to find her birth mother.

Read more:

After Lucky Day, there will still be four more episode of this season of Doctor Who, including The Story & the Engine, The Interstellar Song Contest, Wish World and The Reality War.

At some point this season, we are set to learn the true identity of Mrs Flood, who was previously seen posing as Ruby's neighbour, and has since been seen following the Doctor and Belinda across each of their adventures in season 15.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Doctor Who season 15 continues on 3rd May 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and airing at 7:10pm on BBC One.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.