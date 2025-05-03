However, the latest episode, which follows Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) after her adventures with the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), sees Trinity taken in by Ruby's scheming boyfriend Conrad Clark (Jonah Hauer-King), as she broadcasts to the public.

After Conrad is arrested, following his stunt which aimed to expose UNIT's so-called "lies", Trinity paints a very sympathetic portrait on her show (viewers may remember from The Giggle that she went solo with her own show after being the face of AMNN).

Trinity Wells in Doctor Who. BBC

She says: "Fascism on the streets of Britain tonight. An innocent podcaster is in custody after a harmless stunt."

After Conrad is released and doxxes UNIT staff members, including Ruby and her family, Trinity reappears, saying: "Conrad Clark has hit a nerve. He's appealing to the disaffected youth and they are listening."

Over the years, Trinity has had various cameo appearances in Doctor Who (as well as in Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures), reporting on whatever alien chaos had hit Earth that week.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She returned in The Giggle, the last of the 60th anniversary specials, and was seen being driven mad by the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris).

Trinity wasn't alone broadcasting the news about Conrad, however - she was joined by a host of famous faces that included Alex Jones playing herself interviewing Conrad on The One Show, while Joel Dommett, also playing himself, mocks the news on a version of The Masked Singer.

That won't be the last of the celebrity cameos either - still to come is the anticipated Eurovision episode, The Interstellar Song Contest, which will feature Graham Norton and Rylan Clark as themselves.

Doctor Who continues next Saturday (3rd May) on BBC One, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.