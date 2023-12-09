For the uninitiated, Trinity, played by Lachele Carl, is an American news anchor who appeared in Russell T Davies's first run on the show, between 2005 and 2010. She was often seen giving news reports on whatever alien-related chaos had hit Earth that week and has also appeared in spin-offs Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

The Giggle saw Trinity finally return to her rightful place on screen – but this time, she's also been driven mad by The Toymaker (brought to life by Neil Patrick Harris), firing accusations about the metal band provided to her by UNIT.

Neil Patrick Harris as the Toymaker and David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios 2023,Alistair Heap

Fans were thrilled to see the character back on screen – and hopeful that she'll be a part of Doctor Who's lore for years to come.

One said on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X: "Trinity Wells returning is better than any multi-Doctor story."

Another said: "TRINITY WELLS IS BACK IN THE GIGGLE CONFIRMED THIS IS A DAY OF NATIONAL CELEBRATION."

One more added: "The #DoctorWho return we have all been waiting for is happening, Trinity Wells returns in the Giggle!"

The Giggle saw Tennant's Doctor reunite with one of his oldest enemies, The Toymaker. The character first appeared in the 1966 story The Celestial Toymaker, played by Michael Gough.

The new special also saw various other returns, including Kate Stewart (played by Jemma Redgrave), Shirley Anne Bingham (played by Ruth Madeley) and, of course, Doctor Who legend Melanie Bush (played by Bonnie Langford).

Doctor Who will return for The Church on Ruby Road on BBC One at 5:55pm on Christmas Day.

Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

