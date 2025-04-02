It's set to be released on BBC iPlayer at 8am on the same day as this year's Eurovision grand final, but Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has revealed there is currently a question mark over whether it will get a BBC One transmission like the season's other episodes.

Speaking during a Q&A for the new run, Davies said: "The most exciting week of all is the Eurovision week, because that afternoon is the FA Cup Final live on BBC One. At 8 o'clock at night is Eurovision live across Europe.

"We're in the middle. If the football has lots of goals and things, going into extra time and penalties, we get crushed in the middle."

He continued: "It's like we cannot move - the football can't move, Eurovision can't move. So we genuinely don't know if we'll be transmitted that day. It’ll be on the iPlayer, but you'll have to sit there that day.

"I’ll have to sit through a f**king football match to find out whether Doctor Who’s going out that night.

"They said to us, ‘Do you want to move it?’ and I said, ‘That’s the most exciting thing I’ve ever heard. Let’s find out if we’re transmitting. Let’s feel alive.’ So that Saturday is going to be fun."

Season 15's scheduling is slightly different than the previous run - episodes will now stream on iPlayer from 8am UK time, rather than midnight.

Other episodes in the new run include one set on an inhospitable planet, called The Well, and another which sees the Doctor and new companion Belinda facing off against an animated adversary Mr Ring-a-Ding, played by Alan Cumming.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 12th April 2025.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

