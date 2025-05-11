As The Story and the Engine reached its conclusion, it paid homage to the much-loved show's 60+ year history in a sequence of clips that included all of the former Doctors – either via glimpses or audio snippets.

Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

The fifth episode of the latest season of Doctor Who aired last night (Saturday 10th May) at 7:10pm on BBC One and has attracted an overnight audience of 1.59 million.

That marks an increase in overnight ratings from last week's episode, Lucky Day, which achieved 1.50 million.

It is the third highest of the run so far, behind the first and third episodes – The Robot Revolution and The Well.

The figure is not consolidated and does not include BBC iPlayer, where it was available at 8am on Saturday, ahead of its BBC One broadcast.

The consolidated figure, which also takes into account catch-up and devices, will be published in the week commencing Monday 19th May.

Outside of the news, The Story and the Engine was the BBC's fourth highest rating primetime programme yesterday.

Overall, however, it was a night when the BBC failed to break the 2 million mark in primetime as ITV dominated thanks to Britain's Got Talent and The 1% Club.

The BBC declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

The synopsis for the episode reads: "In Lagos, the mysterious Barber reigns supreme. The Doctor discovers a world where stories have power, but can he stop the Spider and its deadly web of revenge?"

Speaking previously to RadioTimes.com, writer Inua Ellams emphasised the importance of storytelling in The Story and the Engine.

He said: "Storytelling is how the men let each other into their most intimate spaces, but it's also what powers friendships across the world.

"Specifically in barbershops, it is the locomotion that deepens relationships. It is everywhere. It's how we make friends. We begin to tell stories about ourselves to people. But in the barber shop, it is heightened. So storytelling is vitally important."

