She told the publication: "I remember watching an episode where David Tennant goes back, I think it's with Martha, and they meet Shakespeare. And he's like, 'Oh yeah, Shakespeare's quite hot.' [This is] literally what Who does.

"I think because [of] the way the world is, they're making jabs at anything that's relating to this. It's not really necessary. The show is so pure and beautiful and is literally about two best friends travelling the universe, so just watch it and get over it somewhat!

"It didn't cross my mind at all… Having people like Jinkx Monsoon in it [as Maestro in Devil’s Chord], I’m her biggest fan. I don’t think it’s a problem at all."

Gibson isn't the first star to speak on the show's perceived 'wokeness', with new companion Varada Sethu telling Radio Times magazine that the comments indicate the show is doing just what it should be.

"There's been a couple of Doctor Woke [references] or whatever," she said, "but I just think we're doing the right thing if we're getting comments like that."

She added: "Woke just means inclusive, progressive, and that you care about people. And, as far as I know, the core of Doctor Who is kindness, love and doing the right thing."

Showrunner Russell T Davies also addressed the criticisms during an appearance on BBC Radio 2 show Doctor Who: 20 Secrets from 20 Years, explaining he had "no time" for reactions from "online warriors".

"Someone always brings up matters of diversity," he said. "And there are online warriors accusing us of diversity and wokeness and involving messages and issues.

"And I have no time for this. I don’t have a second to bear. Because what you might call diversity I just call an open door."

