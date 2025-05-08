Doctor Who writer teases the Doctor's intriguing connection to next villain
What does the Spider have in store?
This season of Doctor Who has so far seen the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) clashing with hulking, emoji-illuminated robots, a rubber hose animation, and the spine-tingling return of a David Tennant-era ghoul.
But now, upcoming episode The Story and The Engine teases yet another dangerous threat: "The Spider and its deadly web of revenge." But what exactly does that mean?
Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, writer Inua Ellams has suggested an intriguing connection between the Doctor and our new villain.
"There are stakes in the Spider for the Doctor… that's all I can say," he explained. "There are stakes in this story. The Spider hasn’t just come out of nowhere. There are stakes in each other's success and failures."
Nonetheless, Ellams insisted: "It's something completely new, nothing like you've ever seen before," seemingly ruling out the possible return of another familiar villain.
Ellams continued, describing storytelling as "vitally important" in the episode, revealing details of the opening moments: "The very first five minutes of the episode start with men telling stories to each other. It’s how the men begin their friendship and allow the Doctor to come in.
"Storytelling is how the men let each other into their most intimate spaces, but it’s also what powers friendship across the world, but also specifically in barbershops.
"It is the locomotion that deepens relations. It is everywhere; it is how we make friends. But in the barbershop, it is heightened."
The episode sees the writer return to a barbershop, the setting of his National Theatre production Barber Shop Chronicles, and a place he describes as "naturally dramatic, it just creates conflict" - conflict, that Ellams implies, trickles into the Doctor and Belinda’s (Varada Sethu) relationship.
"The Doctor and Belinda’s relationship really deepens in this episode," he added.
"She comes to understand him, and he comes to understand her in a very different way. She checks him about being an alien. She sort of interrogates that and deconstructs that."
Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. New episodes release weekly on Saturdays.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.