Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, writer Inua Ellams has suggested an intriguing connection between the Doctor and our new villain.

"There are stakes in the Spider for the Doctor… that's all I can say," he explained. "There are stakes in this story. The Spider hasn’t just come out of nowhere. There are stakes in each other's success and failures."

Nonetheless, Ellams insisted: "It's something completely new, nothing like you've ever seen before," seemingly ruling out the possible return of another familiar villain.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who episode The Story and the Engine. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Dan Fearon

Ellams continued, describing storytelling as "vitally important" in the episode, revealing details of the opening moments: "The very first five minutes of the episode start with men telling stories to each other. It’s how the men begin their friendship and allow the Doctor to come in.

"Storytelling is how the men let each other into their most intimate spaces, but it’s also what powers friendship across the world, but also specifically in barbershops.

"It is the locomotion that deepens relations. It is everywhere; it is how we make friends. But in the barbershop, it is heightened."

Doctor Who episode The Story and the Engine. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Dan Fearon

The episode sees the writer return to a barbershop, the setting of his National Theatre production Barber Shop Chronicles, and a place he describes as "naturally dramatic, it just creates conflict" - conflict, that Ellams implies, trickles into the Doctor and Belinda’s (Varada Sethu) relationship.

"The Doctor and Belinda’s relationship really deepens in this episode," he added.

"She comes to understand him, and he comes to understand her in a very different way. She checks him about being an alien. She sort of interrogates that and deconstructs that."

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. New episodes release weekly on Saturdays.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.